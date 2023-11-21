A man has been arrested after a woman was killed at home in front of a ‘number of children’

A murder probe has been launched after a woman was killed in front of a 'number of children'. Police attended a property in Wedmore Close in Kingswood at around 3.50pm on Monday (November 21) following a report of a serious assault.

They discovered a woman with significant injuries but despite being given CPR, she was pronounced dead around half an hour later. A 43-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested from within the property on suspicion of murder. He is due to be assessed by health professionals before being questioned by detectives. Police say a number of children were left distressed at witnessing the horror inside the home.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Dan Forster said: "Tragically, there were a number of children inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, they are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to them and the victim's wider family during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. The children are currently being looked after by a family member and specially trained officers will provide them with support.”

Police said a forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place today to try to determine her cause of death. While formal identification has not yet taken place, the victim's next of kin has been informed and is being provided with support by specialist family liaison officers.

Chief Insp Forster added: “Our Major Crime Investigation Team will carry out a full investigation into what happened. At this time, the incident is being treated as an isolated one involving people known to each other.

“A cordon is currently in place to protect the scene and to allow crime scene investigators to carry out a forensic examination of it. Residents of Wedmore Close can expect this cordon to be in place for at least a couple of days as all the necessary inquiries are completed.

“To provide reassurance to them, and the wider community, neighbourhood officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area over the coming days. Incidents like this are very rare but when they do happen, we know they cause significant concern so we’d urge anyone with worries or questions to speak to an officer or contact their local neighbourhood policing team.”

The scene in Kingswood Bristol where a woman was found dead, November 21 2023.