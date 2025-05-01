Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A girl and a boy are in hospital after a stabbing.

The 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were stabbed at 8.25pm last night and were taken to hospital to be assessed.

A road closure was put in while police investigated - they say they are speaking to witnesses, conducting house-to-house inquiries and examining forensics and CCTV.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We understand the concern that such a serious incident will cause in our communities, especially given the young age of the victims.

Whitefield Drive in Kirkby, Merseyside | Google

“I’d ask that anyone who saw the incident, was passing or lives nearby shares what they know so we can establish what happened and find those responsible.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area tonight as we carry out this vital work, and we are speaking to local businesses and residents to gather information. If you know anything, do the right thing and come forward.”

It happened in Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby, on Merseyside. The road closure was on Whitefield Drive at the junction with Harriers Crescent.

Merseyside Police urged people to avoid the area while officers conduct their enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on X, Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online, with reference 1029.