Kirriemuir Avenue: Boy, 14, taken to hospital following assault outside Lourdes Secondary School
A teenager has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted outside of a school
A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted outside of a school. Police received reports that the youngster had been attacked outside Lourdes Secondary School in the Cardonald area of Glasgow at around 1.50pm on Friday (January 12). He was taken to hospital for treatment and police say inquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted on Kirriemuir Avenue, Glasgow, around 1.55pm on Friday, January 12, 2024. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”
A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: “School staff acted swiftly to an incident outside the school grounds today and emergency services attended. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage during the police investigation.”
