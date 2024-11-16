Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The son of a popular pizza restaurant owner is allegedly currently holding several people hostage with a knife inside the establishment.

Dozens of police cars and ambulances are currently at the scene of the developing situation, in Paris, and authorities have locked down the street. The man, said to be around 40 years old, is said to be holding the employees of Pizza L’Olivier restaurant in Issy-les-Moulineaux hostage.

The man responsible is said to be the son of the owner of the restaurant, who is "entrenched" in his establishment and "holding several employees", Paris fire department told international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Police sources have reportedly said that at least four people have been taken hostage. "He is retaining three or four employees, but there are no "customers or public", the source said, according to local news outlet Le Parisien and reported by The Mirror.

It's believed the man, who has not been named, locked himself in this restaurant just before 1pm today (12pm UK time). Two detonations were heard on site, followed by numerous sirens just before 4pm (3pm UK time).

Police officers and French National Police Search and Intervention Brigade officers (BRI) stand outside the restaurant "Pizza L'Olivier" in Issy-les-Moulineaux, suburbs of Paris, on November 16, 2024.

The man is also allegedly known to the local police force. Armed police have been pictured at the scene, which also includes several emergency vehicles and cordons. The motive of the attacker is unclear at the time of writing (on the afternoon of November 16, around 5.20pm Paris time and 4.20pm UK time).

A press release from the restaurant's management said: "A hostage situation is currently taking place in our restaurant in Issy-les-Moulineaux. Four people are being held inside by a man who is expressing suicidal thoughts. . . We would like to inform you that there are no customers among the hostages, only employees."

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.