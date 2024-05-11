Knifeman arrested after attack on bouncer outside Doncaster city centre pub
Police were called after a a 20-year-old was found in possession of a knife after attacking a bouncer outside a Doncaster city centre pub. It is not clear if the member of staff was stabbed in the attack, although several eyewitnesses reported seeing numerous police and paramedics at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has also not released details of which venue was involved in the incident.
A spokesman said: “We were called at 10.33pm last night (10 May) to Lazarus Court in Doncaster following reports of an assault.
“It is reported that a man assaulted a member of door staff at a venue before he was then seen in possession of a knife.
“Officers attended the scene and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.”