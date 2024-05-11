Knifeman arrested after attack on bouncer outside Doncaster city centre pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is in custody after a 20-year-old found in possession of a knife attacked a bouncer outside a Doncaster city centre pub.

Police were called after a a 20-year-old was found in possession of a knife after attacking a bouncer outside a Doncaster city centre pub. It is not clear if the member of staff was stabbed in the attack, although several eyewitnesses reported seeing numerous police and paramedics at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has also not released details of which venue was involved in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “We were called at 10.33pm last night (10 May) to Lazarus Court in Doncaster following reports of an assault.

“It is reported that a man assaulted a member of door staff at a venue before he was then seen in possession of a knife.