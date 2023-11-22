Knightsbridge: Police hunt housekeeper after £350,000 of jewellery stolen from London hotel
A housekeeper is wanted by police after £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a hotel in London.
A housekeeper is wanted by police after £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a hotel in London. Marinela Manolesu, 28, is being hunted after a suitcase containing the gems was taken from a hotel in Knightsbridge where she was working.
She is however believed to have taken a flight to Romania a few days after the theft in early October. Scotland Yard has now alerted its counterparts and anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for the public's help to trace a woman after jewellery was stolen from a hotel in central London. Marinela Manolesu is wanted after a suitcase containing around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen on Sunday, October 8. The 28-year-old was working as a housekeeper at the hotel in Knightsbridge. Our enquiries to date suggest she left the UK and travelled to Romania on Sunday October 15. We have contacted authorities in the country."
Anyone with any information about Marinela's whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
