A housekeeper is wanted by police after £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a hotel in London.

A housekeeper is wanted by police after £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a hotel in London. Marinela Manolesu, 28, is being hunted after a suitcase containing the gems was taken from a hotel in Knightsbridge where she was working.

She is however believed to have taken a flight to Romania a few days after the theft in early October. Scotland Yard has now alerted its counterparts and anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Marinela Manolesu, a housekeeper, is being hunted after £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a London hotel.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for the public's help to trace a woman after jewellery was stolen from a hotel in central London. Marinela Manolesu is wanted after a suitcase containing around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen on Sunday, October 8. The 28-year-old was working as a housekeeper at the hotel in Knightsbridge. Our enquiries to date suggest she left the UK and travelled to Romania on Sunday October 15. We have contacted authorities in the country."