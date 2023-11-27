Knutsford: Bomb disposal squad deployed to property after 'unknown substances' found, six arrested
A bomb squad was sent to a property and surrounding residents evacuated from their homes after an 'unknown substance' was discovered
Bomb disposal experts were deployed to a property and people were evacuated from their homes after “unknown substances” were found. Cheshire police said Officers were called to an address in Knutsford in the Longridge area at 7am on Monday (November 27) in response to a warrant.
The police said six people were arrested, five men aged 23, 24, 24, 29 and 58, as well as a 22-year-old woman and remain in custody. Fire and ambulance were also rushed to the scene and a 100-metre cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure.
A spokesmperson for Cheshire Police said: "Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at an address in Knutsford. At around 7am today, Monday 27 November, Officers from Cheshire Police conducted a warrant in the Longridge area. A number of unknown substances were found in the address and five people have been arrested.
"Fire and ambulance are in attendance at the scene and a 100-metre cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure. A reception centre for local residents has been set up at Knutsford Leisure Centre. Further details will be provided when available. Further details will be provided when available."
