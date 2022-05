West Ham United player Kurt Zouma had been forced to apologise over the incident which was filmed and shared by his brother Yoan

Premier League footballer Kurt Zouma has admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The West Ham United defender pleaded guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act when he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Tuesday morning.

West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma has been condemned over the “very upsetting” video of him kicking and slapping his cat (Photo: PA)

Zouma, 27, was forced to apologise after harrowing footage was filmed and shared by his younger brother Yoan, 24, who admitted one offence during the hearing.

Hammers defender Zouma arrived at court in chaotic fashion, accompanied by several security guards who emerged from a vehicle holding umbrellas to form a protective shield around the defendant.

Incident was filmed and posted on Snapchat

The court was told about disturbing footage of the incident which was posted on Snapchat by his brother on 6 February.

It was later seen by a woman who had been messaging Yoan, who raised the alarm.

Zouma could be seen volleying the Bengal cat across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

Prosecutor Hazel Stevens told the court Kurt Zouma could be heard saying: “I swear I’ll kill it, I swear I’ll kill it.”

He admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on 6 February.

Yoan admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his older brother to commit an offence.

Prosecutor Ms Stevens said the 40-second clip appeared to be carried out after the cats were deemed responsible for damaging a chair.

Yoan Zouma, the brother of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, London,

Footballer has since agreed for his pet cats to be rehomed

She said: “Kurt Zouma is determined to chastise or carry out some sort of retribution for the damage caused.”

She said the young woman who first saw the footage was so appalled that she cancelled a date with Yoan, saying: “I don’t think hitting a cat like that is OK – don’t bother coming today.”

Ms Stevens added: “Since this footage was put in public domain there has been a spate of people hitting cats and posting it on various social media sites.

“Their behaviour falls short of what is expected of a high-profile image.”

The court heard the Premier League defender has since agreed for his two Bengal male cats to be rehomed.

It was not possible to state whether it was the same cat in each section of footage, but experts said whichever animal had been struck would have likely suffered soft tissue damage to the head, as well as mental and physical suffering.

Defending the West Ham player, Trevor Burke QC said his client had been fined £250,000 by his club and lost a “substantial” sponsorship deal with Adidas.

He had also not been picked for the French national team, he said.

Mr Burke said: “A Google search will always reveal the guilty plea and the video.”

District Judge Susan Holdham adjourned proceedings until the sentencing hearing on 1 June.