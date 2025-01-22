Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kyle Clifford, 26, who shot Louise and Hannah Hunt with a crossbow and stabbed Carol Hunt to death at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, in July, has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder at Cambridge Crown Court.

Clifford was accused of stabbing Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of John Hunt, to death and fatally shooting Louise, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28, with a crossbow at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

He was due to stand trial for the murders and for rape of Louise - his former partner - on the same day on March 3. Clifford, of Enfield, north London, was further accused of one charge of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – namely a crossbow and a 10-inch butcher’s knife.

Kyle Clifford has admitted three counts of murder | Picture released by Hertfordshire Constabulary

But at a mention hearing at court today he has changed his not guilty plea and now admitted all the charges except the rape.

Ms Hunt’s 61-year-old mother Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC commentator John Hunt, sustained significant stab wounds to her knee, hands, back and torso following the attack by Clifford with a 10in butcher’s knife.

Hannah Hunt, 28, was found in the main doorway of the house with a crossbow bolt to the chest and was still alive when police arrived at the property at around 7.10pm on July 9.

Pictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were killed in a crossbow by Kyle Clifford | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Police had been called by Hannah Hunt, who told officers she feared she was going to die as she had been shot and her sister and mother had also been attacked.

Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for around three years, became the subject of a manhunt for a number of hours before he was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, after shooting himself in the chest with the crossbow.

Appearing via video link today, Clifford pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment against Louise Hunt, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – the crossbow and the knife. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping Louise Hunt.

Following the attacks, the Home Office said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was urgently considering whether tougher crossbow laws were needed. In the King’s Speech, which took place just days after the killings, there was no proposal to take action on crossbows.

The PA news agency understands the review is ongoing and no decisions have yet been made. The previous government looked at bringing in firearms licensing-style rules in the wake of an attempt to kill the late Queen with a crossbow. There is currently no registration system for owning a crossbow, no requirement for a licence and they appear to be readily available to buy online.

But it is illegal for anyone under 18 to buy or own one, with anyone carrying a crossbow in public without a reasonable excuse facing up to four years behind bars.

Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously issued a statement following the incident, which said: “The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”

Clifford, of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, north London, will face a trial for the charge of rape at the same court later this year.