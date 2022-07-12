Kyle Pugh subjected his girlfriend to physical and sexual assults during their four year relationship

A rapist who repeatedly abused his teenage girlfriend during their four year relationship has been jailed.

Kyle Pugh, 19, subjected the girl, now aged 18, to years of coercive control, and physical and sexual assaults on a regular basis.

Kyle Pugh repeatedly abused his teenage girlfriend during their four year relationship (Photo: SWNS)

The controlling bully would dictate what clothes the victim wore and did not allow her to wear make-up, Birmingham Crown court heard.

He would also regularly assault her by pulling her hair and biting her, and on one occasion he beat her with a vacuum pole and a games controller.

Mr Pugh, of Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham, also punched her in the face after she received a friend request from a man on social media.

The 19-year-old would continually check the victim’s phone, as well as her social media accounts, and lashed out several times accusing her, without evidence, of cheating on him.

The court also heard how he made the victim too afraid to report the abuse after he threatened to kill her if she told the police. He told her: “You think you will come out of this alive?”

Friends and family noticed injuries on the girl, including bruises and black eyes, but she told them she had head-butted a lamppost and claimed to be clumsy.

‘His cruelty and controlling behaviour is inexcusable’

The victim eventually mustered the courage to report the abuse after she broke up with Mr Pugh and contacted police in December last year.

West Midlands Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team immediately began making inquiries and Mr Pugh was charged with a string of offences.

He was found guilty of three counts of rape, sexual assault and making a threat to kill and coercive control following a trial.

The teenager was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday (8 July) after also being convicted of two counts of Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) and putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Laura Rogers said: “Pugh’s cruelty and controlling behaviour is inexcusable.

"He isolated the girl from her family and friends, and caused her to doubt her own mind during his years of abuse.

“When he raped her, she made it absolutely clear she was not consenting, but he persevered nonetheless.

“There are no excuses or grey areas when it comes to rape - if someone says no, then it is a criminal offence and our officers will persevere in bringing offenders to justice.

“Despite him tormenting and terrifying her, the girl has shown immense bravery in coming forward and supporting this prosecution.