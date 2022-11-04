Newborn Kyra King died after being attacked a dog in Lincolnshire.

The parents of a three-month-old girl - who died after being attacked a husky dog - have been charged by police.

Kyra King was attacked by the animal at the Ostlers Plantation near to Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, on 6 March this year. Paramedics rushed to the scene but the girl was was pronounced dead.

Karen Alcock, 41, of Castledyke Bank, New York, Lincoln, and Vince King, 54, of the same address, have now been charged with being in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death. The couple are due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (9 November).

The incident was reported to police by the East Midlands Ambulance Service. The parents were arrested at the scene.

The dog which carried out the attack has been kept in isolation at secure kennels since the incident, and officers will now seek an order to euthanise it.

What have police said about the charge?

Advertisement

A couple lay flowers near a tree at Ostler’s Plantation, Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire. Picture: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Lead investigator DC Craig Davey, said: “This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra’s death. We have kept an open mind throughout this investigation, which has been lengthy and thorough and involved specialist forensic experts and officers from our Protecting Vulnerable People unit.

“We have now brought charges against two people, and will continue to work with the CPS as the case makes its way through the justice system.”

An inquest into the death of Kyra King was opened and adjorned in March. The three-month-old died from head and neck wounds, the inquest heard.

The provisional cause of death was given in a statement by coroner’s officer Jacqui Foxlow after a post-mortem examination. Assistant coroner Paul Cooper described Kyra’s death as a sad case with tragic consequences.

Advertisement