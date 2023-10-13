Lamara Sneddon, 19, died on the eve of her 20th birthday, three days after she was involved in a car crash on the A52.

The family of a teenager who died on the eve of her 20th birthday have paid a tribute to her, saying that “our lives will never be the same again”. Lamara Sneddon, 19, died on October 7, three days after she was involved in a three car smash near Swaton, Lincolnshire.

She had been a passenger in a Citroen Xsara which collided with a Peugeot Boxer Van and a Mercedes-Benz E Class at a junction along the A52 on October 4 at 3.24pm. Four people were taken to hospital, including Lamara, but she could not be saved despite the efforts of medics.

On Friday (October 13), her heartbroken family paid an emotional tribute to Lamara, saying they were "completely devastated" by her death and thanked the emergency services who tried to save her life. They said: “We as a family would firstly like to thank everyone for their heartfelt comments and messages of support.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of our beloved Lamara. Reality has not sunk in yet and our lives will never be the same again. Lamara was the light in our lives. She brought so much love and kindness to us and everyone else she met, she was a truly beautiful person.

“We would like to thank the Air Ambulance crew for reacting so quickly, giving Lamara a chance to fight. Also, to all the staff at QMC Adult ICU ward, in Nottingham. They worked so hard to save her and kept her dignity in every way, they were also a tremendous support to our family. They are living angels. We are dealing with a horrific situation and would really appreciate privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Lamara was a former student at King Edwards Academy School in Spilsby, and a barmaid at the Lookout pub in Skegness. A pub spokesperson said: "We are very saddened to hear the news of the tragic death of one of our Lookout bar staff.

"Lamara Sneddon sadly passed away on Saturday after being involved in a car accident. Lamara was a much loved member of The Lookout family who was a firm favourite with our customers and a close friend of her work colleagues, she will be sorely missed by all of us and I am sure you join us in sending all of our sympathies, love and prayers to her family at this time."

Lincolnshire Police has since launched an appeal and urged any witnesses to get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting Incident 299 of October 4.