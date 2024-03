Lambs have been killed in two separate dog attacks on Nicky Nook (Credit: David Medcalf and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence)

Lambs have been killed in two separate dog attacks on Nicky Nook near Scorton.

Lancashire Police were made aware of the attacks on Sunday, prompting them to urge pet owners to put their dogs on a lead.

A spokesman for the force said: "Lambing season is well underway, if you are going out walking in the countryside through farmland please put your dogs on a lead, there is no excuse.

"We receive too many reports of dog attacks on livestock when it is easily avoidable by being responsible for your dog when walking, keeping them under control.

"For those who already do, thank you!"