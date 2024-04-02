John Little, aged 19, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 27, after previously pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering of a dog called Diesel.

John Little, aged 19, formerly of Wellington Green, Larne, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 27, after previously pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering of a dog called Diesel. A second man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the matter and is to be sentenced at a later date.

The charges were brought against Little by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011. Proceedings followed an investigation by council’s Animal Welfare Officer in August 2021 when a report was received from a member of the public of an injured dog found in a ditch in the Inver area of Larne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the dog was rushed for emergency treatment and the vet who treated Diesel observed: “On examination the dog was subdued, had a large malodorous weeping wound on the top of his head and had severe swelling and bruising of the eyes and mouth.” In addition, there were four puncture wounds to the left-hand side of Diesel’s face. A radiograph of the dog’s skull revealed two fractures. After treatment at vets for approximately a month he was transferred to Dogs Trust where he was later successfully rehomed to a new family. After enquiries it was discovered that Little had been in possession of Diesel.