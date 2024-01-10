The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in the Greenan area of west Belfast last night, Tuesday 9th January.

This morning police remain at the scene and cordons are in place.

Forensic officers have swept the area.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who has any information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24.

The PSNI add that information can also be done with 100% anonymity via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey has condemned the brutal killing of a man in a shooting in the Greenan area of West Belfast on Tuesday night.

“I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets," he said.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said the incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland 9th January 2023 Photo by Press Eye A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in west Belfast. It happened near Greenan flats and Rossnareen Park, off the Shaws Road on Tuesday night.Cordons are in place and the PSNI asked the public to avoid the area.A number of forensics and detectives were spotted at the scene. Forensic teams are focusing on an area close to the Greenan flats.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life,” he said.

“Violence like this is a scourge on our society and creates serious fear among people living in this community.

“There can be no justification for what has happened here. I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll “utterly condemned” the shooting.

“My immediate sympathies are with the victims’ loved ones and my thoughts are with all of those impacted by this barbaric attack,” he said.

“This is an incredibly distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through the entire community.