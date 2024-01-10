Murder probe as man shot in west Belfast - 'there can be no justification for what has happened here'
and live on Freeview channel 276
This morning police remain at the scene and cordons are in place.
Forensic officers have swept the area.
Detectives are appealing to anyone who has any information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The PSNI add that information can also be done with 100% anonymity via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey has condemned the brutal killing of a man in a shooting in the Greenan area of West Belfast on Tuesday night.
“I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets," he said.
SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said the incident has sent shockwaves through the community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life,” he said.
“Violence like this is a scourge on our society and creates serious fear among people living in this community.
“There can be no justification for what has happened here. I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice.”
People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll “utterly condemned” the shooting.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“My immediate sympathies are with the victims’ loved ones and my thoughts are with all of those impacted by this barbaric attack,” he said.
“This is an incredibly distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through the entire community.
“There can be no justification for gunning someone down in their home in cold blood. All right-thinking people will be abhorred by this shooting.”