A triple killer who bludgeoned his elderly neighbour to death will spend the rest of his life in prison

A triples killer who beat his elderly neighbour to death has been jailed for life. Lawrence Bierton, 63, who was previously convicted for killing two women in the 90s, murdered Pauline Quinn, 72 in her own home in Worksop, Nottinghamshire in 2021 - a year after he was released from jail.

Pauline, described as 'much-loved mother, sister and grandmother' by her family, had suffered severe injuries and was found unconscious in the living room of her bungalow in Rayton Spur in an attack that took place on November 9, 2021. She was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services had forced entry to her home address.

A murder investigation was launched and Lawrence was detained at a petrol station in Barnsley after the Renault Clio he had stolen from Pauline was tracked by officers. Lawrence had previously served nearly 25 years in prison for killing two women in 1995 - sisters Aileen Dudhill, aged 79, and Elsie Gregory, aged 72. He was released in 2020 and later moved to the Worksop area.

He was found guilty of Pauline's murder and an additional charge of theft after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, which concluded on Thursday, December 14. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, (December), Mr Justice Pepperall ruled that Lawrence must serve a whole life order, meaning he will never be released from prison.

Pauline Quinn was bludgeoned to death in 2021

Calling it a "senseless and brutal" attack on "an elderly and vulnerable" woman in her own home, he said: "You surprised her by leaping over her garden fence and asking for money so you could buy alcohol. When she refused, you pushed her to the floor and pursued her into her own living room.

"She activated the alarm cord to desperately summon help. You then went about bludgeoning her to death. This was not an explosive frenzied attack but a man that was in control. She was murdered in her own home where she should have been safe. This was a brutal and sustained attack. You must never again have the opportunity to walk the streets and endanger women in their own homes. You should remain in prison for the rest of your life."

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Bierton is a violent and dangerous criminal who will quite rightly spend a long time behind bars. This was an appalling crime that shocked the local community and devastated Pauline's family and friends. As this case finally comes to an end, I would like to pay tribute to Pauline's family, who have shown enormous dignity throughout the legal process.