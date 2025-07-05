A former police officer is on the Sex Offenders Register after installing a camera in a teenager’s bedroom and bathroom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Hargrave has admitted charges of voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

A police statement said it followed “an investigation in 2023 during which evidence was found that he had installed a camera in the bedroom and bathroom of the victim, who was aged between 12 and 15 at the time and created indecent images and footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hargrave, 49, of Egham, Surrey was sentenced to 13 months’ imprisonment for voyeurism and three months’ imprisonment for indecent images of children, both suspended for two years. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an indefinite restraining order against the victim and her family.

Hargrave resigned from the Metropolitan Police last August.

A misconduct hearing later that month found he would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving. He has been added to the Barred List, which prevents him from being employed by police, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.