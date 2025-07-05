Lee Hargrave: Metropolitan police officer installed spy cameras in teenager's bathroom and bedroom

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
A former police officer is on the Sex Offenders Register after installing a camera in a teenager’s bedroom and bathroom.

Lee Hargrave has admitted charges of voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

A police statement said it followed “an investigation in 2023 during which evidence was found that he had installed a camera in the bedroom and bathroom of the victim, who was aged between 12 and 15 at the time and created indecent images and footage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hargrave, 49, of Egham, Surrey was sentenced to 13 months’ imprisonment for voyeurism and three months’ imprisonment for indecent images of children, both suspended for two years. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an indefinite restraining order against the victim and her family.

Hargrave resigned from the Metropolitan Police last August.

A misconduct hearing later that month found he would have been dismissed without notice had he still been serving. He has been added to the Barred List, which prevents him from being employed by police, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

Related topics:Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice