Mum-of-seven Tina Mason and six of her children were fast asleep when the fire was started at the council house on Beckhill Green, Meanwood, Leeds, shortly after 2am on Monday morning (February 19).

Miss Mason, 37, said that footage from the camera by her front door showed "someone throw a petrol bomb through the property which has then engulfed it in flames".

Police said they are treating the incident as arson and have appealed for information about the incident.

Tina Mason at her fire damaged house in Meanwood.

Miss Mason said: "My 20-year-old son was awake at the time and he heard motion coming from downstairs. He saw that the porch area was up in flames. He ran in my bedroom and shouted 'we need to get out!'.

"The porch area is just at the bottom of the stairs so we are lucky that we woke up when we did and could get out to the back in time."

She said that the council house was "no longer liveable" and that the downstairs area has suffered "complete fire damage". She also said that her daughter has been taken to hospital with carbon dioxide poisoning.

Speaking to the YEP hours after the attack, Miss Mason said the upstairs area suffered significant smoke damage and that the family's clothes have been ruined.

The house on Beckhill Green has been "destroyed" in the fire

"We've just got the pyjamas that were on our backs when we left", she said.

"My children haven't even got shoes.

"All of the sentimental items I had from my children's births and a box of items my dad left to me before he died have gone. It's heartbreaking."

She said that she was having to stay at a friend's house nearby, while her children were "dotted all over" the city as a result of the fire.

Miss Mason added that Leeds City Council was now seeking to find her a new home. She said: "It's horrendous. We are having to start completely from scratch."

A fundraising page has been set up by a friend of Miss Mason to help the family and more than £1,000 has already been raised. She said that others in the community have rallied together to offer their support.

"I have to give the staff at Sainsbury's in Moor Allerton a shout out," Miss Mason said.

"My friend took my daughter and the manager was told what had happened and gave her a couple of outfits for free."

Tina Mason and her children had to escape from the house at 2am on Monday morning

West Yorkshire Police said the force were investigating the fire. A spokesperson said: "A woman and her children who were inside at the time of the fire were able to escape from the address unharmed.

"Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident which is being treated as arson. "

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240092471 or online.