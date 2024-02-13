Police appeal after crash Leeds ring road leaves four-month-old baby fighting for life
Police are now appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A6120 Ring Road between Dawson's Corner and Rodley roundabout yesterday (February 12) at around 4.55pm.
It took place after the Vivaro, which was travelling northbound, was in a head on collision with the Toyota travelling in the opposite direction. Police say a four-month-old baby in the Toyota suffered life threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he remains today.
Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital. The male driver the Vivaro has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A full road closure was put in place while emergency services managed the incident. Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police number 13240081077. Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .
