A four-month-old baby remains in hospital today with life threatening injuries after a crash in Leeds.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A6120 Ring Road between Dawson's Corner and Rodley roundabout yesterday (February 12) at around 4.55pm.

It took place after the Vivaro, which was travelling northbound, was in a head on collision with the Toyota travelling in the opposite direction. Police say a four-month-old baby in the Toyota suffered life threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he remains today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital. The male driver the Vivaro has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.