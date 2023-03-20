A 17-year-old was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Leeds

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Leeds.

An 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford, are in custody following the incident in the early hours of yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in Leeds. Officers received reports at 2.48am of a disturbance at the property where a house party involving a large number of people had been taking place.

The ambulance service also responded to a call of a male reported to have been stabbed at the address. The victim, from Leeds, was taken to hospital and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police said the teenager’s death is being treated as murder. A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove while forensic examination and specialist searches are carried out.

Four men remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to investigate what happened.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy, and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

“We are continuing to support this young man’s family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries. Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to build up a picture of the full circumstances of this incident.

“We are aware there were a large number of people attending a party at the address when the victim was attacked, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there and who witnessed any part of this incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the incident who has any relevant CCTV, phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation. We fully appreciate that this incident will cause understandable concern in the local community, and we are liaising with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure people.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be maintaining an increased presence in the area and are keeping their local community representatives updated as our enquiries progress.”