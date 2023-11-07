A 15-year-old has been left fighting for his life after a reported stabbing near a school in Leeds on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 15-year-old boy has been left in a critical condition after he was stabbed near a school in Leeds. The teenager was attacked on St Margaret’s Avenue in the Horsforth area of Leeds, according to the head of a nearby school.

Officers were called to the scene just before 3pm on Tuesday (November 7) to reports of an assault, which saw another teenager boy arrested. The head of Horsforth School, Paul Bell, said the victim is a former pupil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a message to parents, he said: “You will be aware of a distressing incident in the community today, involving a former student of Horsforth School who was stabbed on St Margaret’s Avenue. The police are aware and working with the school. Our thoughts and sympathies lie with his family at this time while the student is receiving medical treatment.”

Police activity in Horsforth, Leeds, after a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted near a school. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Dr Bell added: “We are aware of the distress and upset this has caused students and staff who know the student. We will be supporting students and staff in school and will update you as soon as we are able. We have limited information at this time.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm today to a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured. Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Police cordons are in place and a teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.”