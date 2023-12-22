Man arrested after woman assaulted & house in Armley, Leeds torched in suspected arson attack
A man has been arrested after a house in Leeds was torched in a suspected arson attack.
A man has been arrested after a house in Leeds was torched in a suspected arson attack. At 10.37pm yesterday (December 21), police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault on a woman at the property in Abbott Road in Armley.
Officers attended and the victim was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries. A crime was recorded for assault with an identified suspect. At 12.19am today, officers received another report of the same victim having been assaulted at the house.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A fire had also been started which caused extensive damage to the property. The incident is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing by specialist officers from Leeds District Domestic Abuse Team at West Yorkshire Police.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested this morning in connection with the incident and remains in custody, a police spokesperson said.