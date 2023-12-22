A man has been arrested after a house in Leeds was torched in a suspected arson attack.

Police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault on a woman at the property in Abbott Road in Armley, Leeds.

A man has been arrested after a house in Leeds was torched in a suspected arson attack. At 10.37pm yesterday (December 21), police were called to a report of a domestic-related assault on a woman at the property in Abbott Road in Armley.

Officers attended and the victim was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries. A crime was recorded for assault with an identified suspect. At 12.19am today, officers received another report of the same victim having been assaulted at the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire had also been started which caused extensive damage to the property. The incident is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing by specialist officers from Leeds District Domestic Abuse Team at West Yorkshire Police.