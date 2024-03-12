Shaquille Graham, 30 was shot dead in Catford Broadway, Lewisham

The victim of a fatal shooting in southeast London has been named as Shaquille Graham.

The Met Police were called to reports of a shooting in Catford Broadway, Lewisham at about 4.30am on Sunday March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers responded along with paramedics and discovered 30-year-old Shaquille with a gunshot wound. He sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers.

Murder detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident. There have been no arrests.

Shaquille Graham, 30 was shot dead in Catford Broadway, Lewisham

Scotland Yard is calling for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs, of the Met’s Specialist Crime, said: “We are making good progress with our investigation and a number of leads are being followed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the shooting happened in the middle of the night, it happened on a busy road and there will have been witnesses who may have seen or heard something.

“I would urge anyone with any information, who hasn’t already contacted police, to contact us urgently.

“We are determined to secure justice for Shaquille’s grieving family and friends.”