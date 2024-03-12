Police appeal for witnesses as Londoner shot dead in the middle of the night
The victim of a fatal shooting in southeast London has been named as Shaquille Graham.
The Met Police were called to reports of a shooting in Catford Broadway, Lewisham at about 4.30am on Sunday March 10.
Officers responded along with paramedics and discovered 30-year-old Shaquille with a gunshot wound. He sadly died at the scene.
His next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers.
Murder detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident. There have been no arrests.
Scotland Yard is calling for witnesses to come forward.
Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs, of the Met’s Specialist Crime, said: “We are making good progress with our investigation and a number of leads are being followed up.
“Although the shooting happened in the middle of the night, it happened on a busy road and there will have been witnesses who may have seen or heard something.
“I would urge anyone with any information, who hasn’t already contacted police, to contact us urgently.
“We are determined to secure justice for Shaquille’s grieving family and friends.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD1160/10Mar. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.