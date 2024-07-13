David Saynor, aged 76, used his limousine company to groom and sexually abuse teenage girls in Rotherham | NCA

A ‘manipulative predator’ used his limousine company to groom and sexually abuse teenage girls in Rotherham.

David Saynor, who lived in Rotherham at the time, would take his victims out for rides in his vehicles, plying them with alcohol, encouraging them to undress or dance for him, and then in some cases raping or sexually assaulting them.

NCA

His victims were between the ages of 12 and 18 when the offences happened in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

They were sometimes collected from their school or care homes in his stretched Hummer, taken to or from teenage discos in Rotherham, or just for rides around the area. Saynor, aged 76, was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in 2020 after numerous victims identified him. Following a five week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, he was found guilty of 15 charges relating to eight victims. He will be sentenced on August 15.

NCA

The NCA said Saynor’s young victims would be given money for cigarettes, food or occasionally drugs, with their abuser actively encouraging them to call him if they needed picking up from somewhere, and often telling them to bring friends. On one occasion he picked up one of his victims, who was aged only 12 or 13 at the time, and took them back to the yard where he stored his limousines. He went on to rape her in an office building there. One victim was abused repeatedly over a period of two years when she was 14 and 15 years old. She recalled being picked up in her school uniform with groups of other girls, given alcohol, cigarettes and money.

Rapist threatened to hurt victim’s family

On one occasion, when she was on her own, he raped her in the back of the limousine. Afterwards, he threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone. Another victim, who was 16 years old and in care at the time, was initially given a job by Saynor handing out leaflets for his company. On one occasion she was driven to an area of Sheffield she didn't know and told to perform a sexual act on him or be left there, miles from home and with no means of getting back. NCA Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb said: "Saynor used his limousine company as a front for his grooming of teenage girls, gaining their trust and then abusing them.

"He was a manipulative predator who purposefully sought out those who were vulnerable or from troubled backgrounds, giving them gifts of money or alcohol to gain their trust. "But this would often turn to intimidation and threats when girls went against his wishes. "It took great courage from the victims in this case to come forward and tell their stories, and I pay tribute to them for doing so. I hope today's convictions demonstrate our determination to get justice for them, even after so many years." Saynor’s conviction means 34 people have now been convicted of offences following investigations by the NCA's Operation Stovewood, which is looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.