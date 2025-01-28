Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been jailed for conning cash out of three people in their 90s.

Lisa Macardle, 39, has been jailed for two and a half years after pleading guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation.

On June 17, 2023, the first victim, a 98-year-old woman, received a telephone call on her landline by a man claiming to be her bank, informing her that her bank cards needed to be cancelled and that a new one would be sent out. The victim was told that a courier would pick up the old cards in due course.

Two days later, Macardle went to the victim’s house in Dorset and collected the victim’s bank card.

Macardle then used the bank card to withdraw £500 from an ATM in Bournemouth, make a purchase of Apple products in John Lewis in Southampton for £3,838.01, withdraw £50 from an ATM in Aylesbury and attempt to transfer large amounts of money into her business account. Thousands of pounds of other purchases, transfers and ATM withdrawals were unsuccessful.

On June 23 of the same year, the second victim, a 96-year-old man, received a similar phone call from a man stating there was an issue with his bank card. Later that day, Macardle turned up at his home in Northampton and the victim handed over his bank card.

Macardle then used the bank card to withdraw £500 from an ATM in Leicestershire and make a purchase of Apple products at Currys in Milton Keynes for £1,648 and an attempt to purchase further Apple products to the value of £3,305.99 at Currys in Aylesbury, which was unsuccessful.

On June 28, 2023, the third victim, a 91-year-old woman, received a bogus phone call regarding her bank card after which Macardle arrived at the victim’s address in Hampshire and collected her bank card.

Macardle then used the bank card to withdraw £250 from an ATM in Hampshire and make a purchase of Apple products at Currys in Aylesbury for £3,786. She also tried to purchase a piece of jewellery at Ernest Jones Jewellers in Oxford for £1,915, however this did not go through.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Duncan Wynn of Thames Valley Police’s central fraud unit, said: “Courier fraud is a type of fraud where criminals deceive victims into handing over money, valuables, or sensitive information by posing as authorities or trusted individuals. In courier fraud, the deception typically unfolds in several stages, often targeting vulnerable or elderly individuals.

“Courier fraud preys on the victim’s trust, vulnerability, and fear of authority, making it a particularly insidious form of deception. Lisa Macardle has pleaded guilty to the offences which is testament to the thorough investigation by Thames Valley Police’s High Harm Fraud Team. Our message to offenders is clear, we will pursue, arrest and charge you.

“To protect yourself from being a victim of courier fraud, individuals should exercise caution when receiving unsolicited calls or requests for sensitive information. It is essential to verify the identity of the caller by independently contacting the purported organisation using official contact information, such as the phone number listed on their website, bank cards or statements.

“Additionally, individuals should refrain from disclosing personal or financial details over the phone and remain sceptical of any requests for immediate action or secrecy. Fraud prevention advice can be found on our website."

Macardle was arrested on June 28, 2023 and charged on 10 July 2024. She pleaded guilty and was jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 17 this year.