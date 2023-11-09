A £20,000 reward has been offered for information that could help bring the killer of Lisa Pour, who went missing 10 years ago, to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “Lisa has been missing for more than 10 years and we know the heartache and distress this has caused to her devoted parents and three children."

Ms Pour, who would now be 51, was last seen by her probation officer on January 16, 2013 and was reported missing a week later on January, 23. Detectives believe that the absence of any contact from Lisa since that date, as well as other information they have received as part of their investigation, means she has likely been killed. At the time of her disappearance, she was around 5ft 2in, slim and with dark hair. She was known to spend time in Camden and Brent.

Police said Ms Pour was living apart from her family and had been staying at a flat in Kilburn High Road which was known to be popular with drug users. Officers have since spoken to people with connections to the address, as well as others who claim to have seen her since the day she vanished.

Det Chief Insp Rawlinson added: “The length of time that has passed has not made it easier for Lisa’s family – without finding out what happened they have no closure and without a body, are unable to lay her to rest.

“There may be people out there who in the past have not felt able to speak to us but are now in a position to do so. If that is you, please call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.”