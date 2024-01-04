Shots were fired at a Showcase cinema in Liverpool after a man walked in carrying a gun

Showcase Cinema on the East Lancs Road in Liverpool

Shots were fired at a cinema after a man walked in carrying a gun. Armed police were sent to the multiplex and the public were advised to stay indoors.

It happened at the Showcase cinema on East Lancashire Road in Liverpool at about 8.50pm yesterday. Police say about 20 minutes earlier there was an incident at a business on Lower House Lane where a firearm was discharged. One man was watching Wonka with his daughter, and reported that a member of staff told him that the man had aimed a shotgun at her.

Showcase Cinemas said: "We are aware of an incident at our cinema and surrounding area in Liverpool. The safety and welfare of our staff and customers is always our number priority and we can confirm no-one was injured. We would like to thank our team members and the local police for their swift responses to this active investigation."