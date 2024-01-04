Liverpool cinema gunman: Shots fired at multiplex as armed police called in
Shots were fired at a Showcase cinema in Liverpool after a man walked in carrying a gun
Shots were fired at a cinema after a man walked in carrying a gun. Armed police were sent to the multiplex and the public were advised to stay indoors.
It happened at the Showcase cinema on East Lancashire Road in Liverpool at about 8.50pm yesterday. Police say about 20 minutes earlier there was an incident at a business on Lower House Lane where a firearm was discharged. One man was watching Wonka with his daughter, and reported that a member of staff told him that the man had aimed a shotgun at her.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Showcase Cinemas said: "We are aware of an incident at our cinema and surrounding area in Liverpool. The safety and welfare of our staff and customers is always our number priority and we can confirm no-one was injured. We would like to thank our team members and the local police for their swift responses to this active investigation."
Just before midnight last night police said nobody had been injured. Anyone with information which could help the police can call 999.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.