A nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot and two other people are in hospital with injuries, after a gunman burst into a Liverpool home and opened fire.

Officers have launched a murder investigation after the shooting at a house in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10pm on Monday, after reports an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property, Merseyside Police said.

The schoolgirl was shot in the chest and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where she later died.

A man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body and a woman suffered a gunshot injury to her hand during the incident inside the house, the force added.

They have both been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

A police cordon at the scene in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot. Credit: PA

Do police have a suspect?

Merseyside Police have said an unknown male fired a gun inside the house, however they have not made any arrests.

The force said house-to-house, CCTV and forensic inquiries are in the process of being carried out, while a cordon is also in place.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

Officers from Merseyside Police have begun a murder investigation after attending a house in Kingsheath Avenue at 10pm Monday following reports that an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property. Credit: PA

“This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.

“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night.”

Ashley Dale was shot to death in her garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, less than 48 hours before the shooting of the schoolgirl in Knotty Ash. Credit: Merseyside Police

Shooting of Ashley Dale in Old Swan, Liverpool

It comes after a spate of killings involving guns and knives on Merseyside.

The horror shooting comes less than 48 hours after council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned to death in her garden in the Old Swan area of Liverpool on Sunday morning, less than 48 hours before the Knotty Ash shooting.

Her family said in a statement: “Ashley, our girl – our shining light. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces.

“Ashley was a hard working young woman, who had her entire life ahead of her.

“She had just been promoted at her job with Knowsley Council. She had a degree and so many plans for her bright future that had only just begun. Her laugh, smile and energy was infectious in any room.

“We can’t come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home.

“None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart. Justice needs to be brought.”

Ashley Dale’s family said: “Ashley, our girl – our shining light. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces.”

What are police doing about the spate of shootings and stabbings in Liverpool?

The same night as the Knotty Ash shootings, two men were arrested over the fatal stabbing of a woman in her 50s in Cherryfield Drive, Kirkby.

And police are still searching for two people who fled on electric bikes following the fatal shooting of a man in his early 20s in inner-city Toxteth late on August 16.

After the shooting of Ms Dale, Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said “gun crime has no place on the streets of Merseyside”.

“This clearly was a very shocking incident which has led to the death of a young woman,” he explained.

“I understand how frightening incidents like this can seem to ordinary members of the public and in the coming hours and days we will be speaking to people living in the local and wider community to reassure them of the ongoing work we are doing to find the person or people responsible.

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of Merseyside and we will leave no stone unturned to bring those responsible for justice.

“An investigation is underway and a number of lines of enquiry are currently being investigated.