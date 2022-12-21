Today marks 34 years since the Lockerbie disaster - the deadliest terror attack in the UK. Pan Am Flight 103 which was enroute to New York exploded mid-air in the skies over Lockerbie, Scotland on 21 December 1988, just after 7pm.
A bomb had been planted in a suitcase, and the flight’s 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 people on the ground in the town of Lockerbie died as a result.
The atrocity has been in the news once more with Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, who is suspected of building the bomb appearing in a federal court in Washington DC. Though Scotland’s Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, has said he isn’t facing proceedings in Scotland, telling Holyrood though the US and Scotland share criminal jurisdiction for the attack “it was clearly an attack against the United States.”
Bain was due to travel to the US this week to meet with authorities there. The investigation has spanned decades with US and Scottish authorities working together on it. In 2001 Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of mass murder in a specially convened Scottish Court in the Netherlands. He always maintained his innocence and was released on compassionate ground in 2009 having been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He died in 2012. Libya accepted responsibility for what happened in 2003.
The images of the aftermath and devastation of the disaster were seen on front pages and TV screens around the world, and more than three decades on are still seared into people’s minds. Memorial services will take place to remember the victims, this includes the 34th Pan Am Flight 103 memorial service in the US. It will take place at Arlington Cemetery, and will include a reading of all the names of those who died. Dorothy Bain and US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will give speeches. But as those who lost their lives are remembered 34 years on, who were the victims of the Lockerbie bombing?
Who were the victims of the Lockerbie disaster?
There were 21 different nationalities among those who lost their lives in the disaster, the majority of this number was made up of British and American citizens. Of those who died 190 were American and 43 were British. The victims were aged from two months to 82 years old. Thirty five of those who died were students from Syracuse University returning home after studying abroad.
Flight crew
- Elisabeth Nichole Avoyne, 44, Croissy Sur Seinne, France
- Jerry Don Avritt, 46, Westminster, California
- Noelle Lydie Berti, 40, Paris, France
- Siv Ulla Engstrom, 51, Berkshire, England
- Stacie Denise Franklin, 20, San Diego, California
- Paul Isaac Garrett, 41, Napa, California
- Elke Etha Kuhne, 43, Hanover, West Germany
- Maria Nieves Larracoechea, 39, Madrid, Spain
- James Bruce Macquarrie, 55, Kensington, N.H.
- Lilibeth Tobila McAlolooy, 27, Kelsterback, West Germany
- Mary Geraldine Murphy, 51, Middlesex, England
- Jocelyn Reina, 26, Middlesex, England
- Myra Josephine Royal, 30, London, England
- Irja Syhnove Skabo, 38, Oslo, Norway
- Milutin Velimirovich, 35, Middlesex, England
- Raymond Ronald Wagner, 52, Pennington, N.J.
Passengers on the plane
- John Michael Gerard Ahern, 26, Rockville Centre, New York
- Sarah Margaret Aicher, 29, London, England
- John David Akerstrom, 34, Medina, Ohio
- Ronald Ely Alexander, 46, New York
- Thomas Joseph Ammerman, 36, Old Tappan, New Jersey
- Martin Lewis Apfelbaum, 59, Philadelphia
- Rachel Marie Asrelsky, 21, New York
- Judith Ellen Atkinson, 37, London, England
- William Garreston Atkinson, 33, London, England
- Clare Louise Bacciochi, 19, Warwickshire, England
- Harry Michael Bainbridge, 34, Montrose, New York
- Stuart Murray Barclay, 29, Farm Barnard, Vermont
- Jean Mary Bell, 44, Berkshire, England
- Julian MacBain Benello, 25, Brookline, Massachusetts
- Lawrence Ray Bennet, 41, Chelsea, Michigan
- Philip Bergstrom, 22, Forest Lake, Minnesota
- Alistair David Berkley, 29, London, England
- Michael Stuart Bernstein, 36, Bethesda, Maryland.
- Steven Russell Berrell, 20, Fargo, North Dakota
- Surinder Mohan Bhatia, 51, Los Angeles, California
- Kenneth John Bissett, 21, Hartsdale, New York
- Diane Anne Boatman-Fuller, 35, London, England
- Stephen John Boland, 20, Nashua, New Hampshire.
- Glenn Bouckley, 27, Liverpool, New York.
- Paula Bouckley, 29, Liverpool, New York
- Nicole Elise Boulanger, 21, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
- Francis Boyer, 43, Toulosane, France
- Nicholas Bright, 32, Brookline, Massachusetts.
- Daniel Solomon Browner (BIER), 23, Parod, Israel
- Colleen Renee Brunner, 20, Hamburg, New York
- Timothy Guy Burman, 24, London, England
- Michael Warren Buser, 34, Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.
- Warren Max Buser, 62, Glenrock, New Jersey
- Steven Lee Butler, 35, Denver, Colorado
- William Martin Cadman, 32, London, England
- Fabiana Caffarone, 28, London, England
- Hernan Caffarone, 28, London, England
- Valerie Canady, 25, Morgantown, West Virginia.
- Gregory Capasso, 21, Brooklyn, New York
- Timothy Michael Cardwell, 21, Cresco, Pennsylvania
- Bernt Wilson Carlsson, 50, New York, New York
- Richard Anthony Cawley, 43, New York
- Frank Ciulla, 45, Parkridge, New Jersey
- Theodora Eugenia Cohen, 20, Port Jervis, New York
- Eric Michael Coker, 20, Mendham, New Jersey
- Jason Michael Coker, 20, Mendham, New Jersey
- Gary Leonard Colasanti, 20, Melrose, Massachusetts
- Bridget Concannon, 53, Oxfordshire, England
- Sean Concannon, 16, Oxfordshire, England
- Thomas Concannon, 51, Oxfordshire, England
- Tracey Jane Corner, 17, Sheffield, England
- Scott Cory, 20, Old Lyme Court, Connecticut
- Willis Larry Coursey, 40, San Antonio, Texas
- Patricia Mary Coyle, 20, Wallingford, Connecticut
- John Binning Cummock, 38, Coral Gables, Florida
- Joseph Patrick Curry, Army captain, 31, Fort Devens, Massachusetts
- William Allan Daniels, 40, Belle Mead, New Jersey
- Gretchen Joyce Dater, 20, Ramsay, New Jersey
- Shannon Davis, 19, Shelton, Connecticut
- Gabriel Della-Ripa, 46, Floral Park, New York
- Joyce Christine Dimauro, 32, New York
- Gianfranca Dinardo, 26, London, England
- Peter Thomas Stanley Dix, 35, London, England
- Om Dixit, 54, Fairborn, Ohio
- Shanti Dixit, 54, Fairborn, Ohio
- David Scott Dornstein, 25, Philadelphia
- Michael Joseph Doyle, 30, Voorhees, New Jersey
- Edgar Howard Eggleston III, Air Force sergeant, 24, Glens Falls, New York
- Turhan Ergin, 22, West Hartford, Connecticut
- Charles Thomas Fisher IV, 34, London, England
- Clayton Lee Flick, 25, Coventry, England
- John Patrick Flynn, 21, Montville, New York
- Arthur Fondiler, 33, West Armonk, New York
- Robert Gerard Fortune, 40, Jackson Heights, New York
- Paul M.S. Freeman, 25, London, England
- James Ralph Fuller, 50, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
- Ibolya Robertine Gabor, 79, Budapest, Hungary
- Amy Beth Gallagher, 22, Quebec, Canada
- Matthew Kevin Gannon, 34, Los Angeles, California
- Kenneth Raymond Garczynski, 37, North Brunswick, New Jersey
- Kenneth James Gibson, Army specialist four, 20, Romulus, Michigan
- William David Giebler, 29, London, England
- Olive Leonora Gordon, 25, London, England
- Linda Susan Gordon-Gorgacz, 39, London, England
- Anne Madelene Gorgacz, 76, Newcastle, Pennsylvania
- Loretta Anne Gorgacz, 47, Newcastle, Pennsylvania
- David J. Gould, 45, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Andre Nikolai Guevorgian, 32, Seacliffe, New York
- Nicola Jane Hall, 23, Sandton, South Africa
- Lorraine Frances Halsch, 31, Fairport, New York
- Lynne Carol Hartunian, 21, Schenectady, New York
- Anthony Lacey Hawkins, 57, Brooklyn, New York
- Pamela Elaine Herbert, 19, Battle Creek, Michigan.
- Rodney Peter Hilbert, 40, Newton, Pennsylvania.
- Alfred Hill, 29, Sonthofen, West Germany
- Katherine Augusta Hollister, 20, Rego Park, New York
- Josephine Lisa Hudson, 22, London, England
- Melina Kristina Hudson, 16, Albany, New York
- Sophie Ailette Miriam Hudson, 26, Paris, France
- Karen Lee Hunt, 20, Webster, New York
- Roger Elwood Hurst, 38, Ringwood, New Jersey
- Elizabeth Sophie Ivell, 19, East Sussex, England
- Khalid Nazir Jaafar, 20, Dearborn, Michigan
- Robert Van Houten Jeck, 57, Mountain Lakes, New Jersey
- Paul Avron Jeffreys, 36, Surrey, England
- Rachel Jeffreys, 23, Surrey, England
- Kathleen Mary Jermyn, 20, Staten Island, New York
- Beth Ann Johnson, 21, Greensburg, Pennsylvania
- Mary Alice Lincoln Johnson, 25, Wayland, Massachusetts
- Timothy Baron Johnson, 21, Neptune, New Jersey
- Christopher Andrew Jones, 20, Claverack, New York
- Julianne Frances Kelly, 20, Dedham, Massachusetts
- Jay Joseph Kingham, 44, Potomac, Maryland.
- Patricia Ann Klein, 35, Trenton, New Jersey
- Gregory Kosmowski, 40, Milford, Michigan
- Minas Christopher Kulukundis, 38, London, England
- Ronald Albert Lariviere, 33, Alexandria, Virginia
- Robert Milton Leckburg, 30, Piscataway, New Jersey
- William Chase Leyrer, 46, Bayshore, New York
- Wendy Anne Lincoln, 23, North Adams, Massachusetts
- Alexander Silas Lowenstein, 21, Morristown, New Jersey
- Lloyd David Ludlow, Army sergeant first class, 41, Macksville, Kansas
- Maria Theresia Lurbke, 25, Balve Beckum, West Germany
- William Edward Mack, 30, New York
- Douglas Eugene Malicote, Army specialist four, 22, Lebanon, Ohio
- Wendy Gay Malicote, 21, Lebanon, Ohio
- Elizabeth Lillian Marek, 30, New York, New York
- Louis Anthony Marengo, 33, Rochester, Michigan
- Noel George Martin, 27, Clapton, England
- Diane Marie Maslowski, 30, New York
- William John McAllister, 26, Middlesex, England
- Daniel Emmet McCarthy, 31, Brooklyn, New York
- Robert Eugene McCollum, 61, Wayne, Pennsylvania
- Charles Dennis McKee, Army major, 40, Arlington Hall Station, Virginia
- Bernard Joseph McLaughlin, 30, Cranston, Rhode Island
- Jane Susan Melber, 27, Middlesex, England.
- John Merrill, 35, Hertfordshire, England
- Suzanne Marie Miazga, 22, Marcy, New York
- Joseph Kenneth Miller, 56, Woodmere, New York
- Jewel Courtney Mitchell, Army second lieutenant, 32, Brooklyn, New York
- Richard Paul Monetti, 20, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- Jane Ann Morgan, 37, London, England
- Eva Ingeborg Morson, 48, New York
- Helga Rachael Mosey, 19, West Midlands, England
- Ingrid Elizabeth Mulroy, 25, Lund, Sweden
- John Mulroy, 59, East Northport, New York
- Sean Kevin Mulroy, 25, Lund, Sweden
- Karen Elizabeth Noonan, 20, Potomac, Maryland
- Daniel Emmett O’Connor, 31, Dorchester, Massachusetts
- Mary Denice O’Neill, 21, Bronx, New York
- Anne Linidsey Otenasek, 21, Baltimore, Maryland.
- Bryony Elise Owen, 18 months, Bristol, England
- Gwyneth Y.M. Owen, 29, Bristol, England
- Laura Abigail Owens, 8, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- Martha Owens, 44, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- Robert Plack Owens, 45, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- Sarah Rebecca Owens, 14, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- Robert Italo Pagnucco, 51, South Salem, New York.
- Christos M. Papadopoulos, 45, North Lawrence, New York
- Peter Raymond Peirce, 40, Perrysburgh, Ohio
- Michael Pescatore, 33, Solon, Ohio
- Sarah S.B. Philipps, 20, Newtonville, Massachusetts.
- Frederick Sandford, Philliips, 27, Little Rock, Arkansas.
- James Andrew Campbell Pitt, 24, South Hadley, Massachusetts
- David Platt, 33, Staten Island, New York
- Walter Leonard Porter, 35, Brooklyn, New York
- Pamela Lynn Posen, 20, Harrison, New York
- William Pugh, 56, Margate, New Jersey
- Crisostomo Estrella Quiguyan, 43, London, England
- Rajesh Tarsis Priskel Ramses, 35, Leicester, England
- Anmol Rattan, 2, Warren, Michigan
- Garima Rattan, 29, Warren, Michigan
- Suruchi Rattan, 3, Warren, Michigan
- Anita Lynn Reeves, 24, Laurel, Maryland
- Mark Alan Rein, 44, New York
- Diane Marie Rencevicz, 21, Burlington, New Jersey
- Louise Ann Rogers, 20, Olney, Maryland.
- Edina Roller, 5, Hungary
- Janos Gabor Roller, 29, Hungary
- Zsuzsana Roller, 27, Hungary
- Hanne Maria Root, 26, Toronto, Canada
- Saul Mark Rosen, 35, Morris Plains, New Jersey
- Andrea Victoria Rosenthal, 22, New York
- Daniel Peter Rosenthal, 20, Staten Island, New York
- Arnaud David Rubin, 28, Waterloo, Belgium
- Elyse Jeanne Saraceni, 20, East London, England
- Scott Christopher Saunders, 21, Macungie, Pennsylvania
- Theresa E.J. Saunders, 28, Middlesex, England
- Johannes Otto Schauble, 41, Kappellenweg, West Germany
- Robert Thomas Schlageter 20, Warwick, Rhode Island
- Thomas Britton Schultz, 20, Ridgefield, Connecticut.
- Sally Elizabeth Scott, 22, Huntington, New York
- Amy Elizabeth Shapiro, 21, Stamford, Connecticut.
- Mridula Shastri, 24, Oxford, England
- Joan Sheanshang, 46, New York
- Irving Stanley Sigal, 35, Pennington, New Jersey
- Martin B.C. Simpson, 52, Brooklyn, New York
- Cynthia Joan Smith, 21, Milton, Massachusetts
- Ingrid Anita Smith, 31, Berkshire, England
- James Alvin Smith, 55, New York
- Mary Edna Smith, Army sergeant, 34, Kalamazoo, Michigan.
- Geraldine Anne Stevenson, 37, Surrey, England
- Hannah Louise Stevenson, 10, Surrey, England
- John Charles Stevenson, 38, Surrey, England
- Rachael Stevenson, 8, Surrey, England
- Charlotte Ann Stinnett,36, Duncanville, Texas
- Michael Gary Stinnett, Army specialist, 26, Duncanville, Texas
- Stacey Leanne Stinnett, 9, Duncanville, Texas
- James Ralph Stow, 49, New York
- Elia G. Stratis, 43, Montvale, New Jersey
- Anthony Selwyn Swan, 29, Brooklyn, New York
- Flora Margaret Swire, 24, London, England
- Marc Alex Tager, 22, London, England
- Hidekazu Tanaka, 26, London, England
- Andrew Alexander Teran, 20, New Haven, Connecticut
- Arva Anthony Thomas, 17, Detroit, Michigan
- Jonathan Ryan Thomas, 2 months, Southfield, Michigan
- Lawanda Thomas, Air Force sergeant, 21, Southfield, Michigan
- Mark Lawrence Tobin, 21, North Hempstead, New York
- David William Trimmer-Smith, 51, New York
- Alexia Kathryn Tsairis, 20, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
- Barry Joseph Valentino, 28, San Francisco, California
- Tomas Floro Van-Tienhoven, 45, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Asaad Eidi Vejdany, 46, South Great Neck, New York
- Nicholas Andreas Vrenios, 20, Washington, D.C.
- Peter Vulcu, 21, Alliance, Ohio
- Janina Jozefa Waido, 61, Chicago
- Thomas Edwin Walker, 47, Quincy, Massachusetts
- Kesha Weedon, 20, Bronx, New York
- Jerome lee Weston, 45, Baldwin, New York
- Jonathan White, 33, North Hollywood, California
- Bonnie Leigh Williams, 21, Crown Point, New York
- Eric Jon Williams, Army sergeant, 24, Crown Point, New York
- George Waterson Williams, Army first lieutenant, 24, Joppa, Maryland.
- Brittany Leigh Williams, 2 months, Crown Point, New York
- Stephanie Leigh Williams, 1, Crown Point, New York
- Miriam Luby Wolfe, 20, Severna Park, Maryland.
- Chelsea Marie Woods, 10 months, Willingboro, New Jersey
- Dedera Lynn Woods, Air Force sergeant, 27, Willingboro, New Jersey.
- Joe Nathan Woods, 28, Willingboro, New Jersey
- Joe Nathan Woods, Jr., 2, Willingboro, New Jersey
- Andrew C.G. Wright, 24, Surrey, England
- Mark James Zwynenburg, 29, West Nyack, New York
Lockerbie residents
- Joanne Flannigan, 10, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Kathleen Mary Flannigan, 41, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Thomas Brown Flannigan, 44, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Dora Henrietta Henry, 56, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Maurice Peter Henry, 63, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Mary Lancaster, 81, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Jean Aitken Murray, 82, Lockerbie, Scotland
- John Somerville, 40, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Lyndsey Ann Somerville, 10, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Paul Somerville, 13, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Rosaleen Somerville, 40, Lockerbie, Scotland