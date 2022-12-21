Those who lost their lives in the Lockerbie bombing are being remembered at memorial services

Today marks 34 years since the Lockerbie disaster - the deadliest terror attack in the UK. Pan Am Flight 103 which was enroute to New York exploded mid-air in the skies over Lockerbie, Scotland on 21 December 1988, just after 7pm.

A bomb had been planted in a suitcase, and the flight’s 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 people on the ground in the town of Lockerbie died as a result.

Advertisement

The atrocity has been in the news once more with Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, who is suspected of building the bomb appearing in a federal court in Washington DC. Though Scotland’s Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, has said he isn’t facing proceedings in Scotland, telling Holyrood though the US and Scotland share criminal jurisdiction for the attack “it was clearly an attack against the United States.”

Bain was due to travel to the US this week to meet with authorities there. The investigation has spanned decades with US and Scottish authorities working together on it. In 2001 Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of mass murder in a specially convened Scottish Court in the Netherlands. He always maintained his innocence and was released on compassionate ground in 2009 having been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He died in 2012. Libya accepted responsibility for what happened in 2003.

Advertisement

The images of the aftermath and devastation of the disaster were seen on front pages and TV screens around the world, and more than three decades on are still seared into people’s minds. Memorial services will take place to remember the victims, this includes the 34th Pan Am Flight 103 memorial service in the US. It will take place at Arlington Cemetery, and will include a reading of all the names of those who died. Dorothy Bain and US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will give speeches. But as those who lost their lives are remembered 34 years on, who were the victims of the Lockerbie bombing?

270 people died when the Pan Am Flight 103 exploded mid-air over Lockerbie on 21 December 1988

Advertisement

Who were the victims of the Lockerbie disaster?

There were 21 different nationalities among those who lost their lives in the disaster, the majority of this number was made up of British and American citizens. Of those who died 190 were American and 43 were British. The victims were aged from two months to 82 years old. Thirty five of those who died were students from Syracuse University returning home after studying abroad.

Flight crew

Elisabeth Nichole Avoyne, 44, Croissy Sur Seinne, France

Jerry Don Avritt, 46, Westminster, California

Noelle Lydie Berti, 40, Paris, France

Siv Ulla Engstrom, 51, Berkshire, England

Stacie Denise Franklin, 20, San Diego, California

Paul Isaac Garrett, 41, Napa, California

Elke Etha Kuhne, 43, Hanover, West Germany

Maria Nieves Larracoechea, 39, Madrid, Spain

James Bruce Macquarrie, 55, Kensington, N.H.

Lilibeth Tobila McAlolooy, 27, Kelsterback, West Germany

Mary Geraldine Murphy, 51, Middlesex, England

Jocelyn Reina, 26, Middlesex, England

Myra Josephine Royal, 30, London, England

Irja Syhnove Skabo, 38, Oslo, Norway

Milutin Velimirovich, 35, Middlesex, England

Raymond Ronald Wagner, 52, Pennington, N.J.

Advertisement

Passengers on the plane

John Michael Gerard Ahern, 26, Rockville Centre, New York

Sarah Margaret Aicher, 29, London, England

John David Akerstrom, 34, Medina, Ohio

Ronald Ely Alexander, 46, New York

Thomas Joseph Ammerman, 36, Old Tappan, New Jersey

Martin Lewis Apfelbaum, 59, Philadelphia

Rachel Marie Asrelsky, 21, New York

Judith Ellen Atkinson, 37, London, England

William Garreston Atkinson, 33, London, England

Clare Louise Bacciochi, 19, Warwickshire, England

Harry Michael Bainbridge, 34, Montrose, New York

Stuart Murray Barclay, 29, Farm Barnard, Vermont

Jean Mary Bell, 44, Berkshire, England

Julian MacBain Benello, 25, Brookline, Massachusetts

Lawrence Ray Bennet, 41, Chelsea, Michigan

Philip Bergstrom, 22, Forest Lake, Minnesota

Alistair David Berkley, 29, London, England

Michael Stuart Bernstein, 36, Bethesda, Maryland.

Steven Russell Berrell, 20, Fargo, North Dakota

Surinder Mohan Bhatia, 51, Los Angeles, California

Kenneth John Bissett, 21, Hartsdale, New York

Diane Anne Boatman-Fuller, 35, London, England

Stephen John Boland, 20, Nashua, New Hampshire.

Glenn Bouckley, 27, Liverpool, New York.

Paula Bouckley, 29, Liverpool, New York

Nicole Elise Boulanger, 21, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Francis Boyer, 43, Toulosane, France

Nicholas Bright, 32, Brookline, Massachusetts.

Daniel Solomon Browner (BIER), 23, Parod, Israel

Colleen Renee Brunner, 20, Hamburg, New York

Timothy Guy Burman, 24, London, England

Michael Warren Buser, 34, Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Warren Max Buser, 62, Glenrock, New Jersey

Steven Lee Butler, 35, Denver, Colorado

William Martin Cadman, 32, London, England

Fabiana Caffarone, 28, London, England

Hernan Caffarone, 28, London, England

Valerie Canady, 25, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Gregory Capasso, 21, Brooklyn, New York

Timothy Michael Cardwell, 21, Cresco, Pennsylvania

Bernt Wilson Carlsson, 50, New York, New York

Richard Anthony Cawley, 43, New York

Frank Ciulla, 45, Parkridge, New Jersey

Advertisement

Daniel Cohen of the USA, holds a portrait of his 20-year old daughter Theodora who died on Pan Am Flight 103.

Theodora Eugenia Cohen, 20, Port Jervis, New York

Eric Michael Coker, 20, Mendham, New Jersey

Jason Michael Coker, 20, Mendham, New Jersey

Gary Leonard Colasanti, 20, Melrose, Massachusetts

Bridget Concannon, 53, Oxfordshire, England

Sean Concannon, 16, Oxfordshire, England

Thomas Concannon, 51, Oxfordshire, England

Tracey Jane Corner, 17, Sheffield, England

Scott Cory, 20, Old Lyme Court, Connecticut

Willis Larry Coursey, 40, San Antonio, Texas

Patricia Mary Coyle, 20, Wallingford, Connecticut

John Binning Cummock, 38, Coral Gables, Florida

Joseph Patrick Curry, Army captain, 31, Fort Devens, Massachusetts

William Allan Daniels, 40, Belle Mead, New Jersey

Gretchen Joyce Dater, 20, Ramsay, New Jersey

Shannon Davis, 19, Shelton, Connecticut

Gabriel Della-Ripa, 46, Floral Park, New York

Joyce Christine Dimauro, 32, New York

Gianfranca Dinardo, 26, London, England

Peter Thomas Stanley Dix, 35, London, England

Om Dixit, 54, Fairborn, Ohio

Shanti Dixit, 54, Fairborn, Ohio

David Scott Dornstein, 25, Philadelphia

Michael Joseph Doyle, 30, Voorhees, New Jersey

Edgar Howard Eggleston III, Air Force sergeant, 24, Glens Falls, New York

Turhan Ergin, 22, West Hartford, Connecticut

Charles Thomas Fisher IV, 34, London, England

Clayton Lee Flick, 25, Coventry, England

John Patrick Flynn, 21, Montville, New York

Arthur Fondiler, 33, West Armonk, New York

Robert Gerard Fortune, 40, Jackson Heights, New York

Paul M.S. Freeman, 25, London, England

James Ralph Fuller, 50, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Ibolya Robertine Gabor, 79, Budapest, Hungary

Amy Beth Gallagher, 22, Quebec, Canada

Matthew Kevin Gannon, 34, Los Angeles, California

Kenneth Raymond Garczynski, 37, North Brunswick, New Jersey

Kenneth James Gibson, Army specialist four, 20, Romulus, Michigan

William David Giebler, 29, London, England

Olive Leonora Gordon, 25, London, England

Linda Susan Gordon-Gorgacz, 39, London, England

Anne Madelene Gorgacz, 76, Newcastle, Pennsylvania

Loretta Anne Gorgacz, 47, Newcastle, Pennsylvania

David J. Gould, 45, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Andre Nikolai Guevorgian, 32, Seacliffe, New York

Nicola Jane Hall, 23, Sandton, South Africa

Lorraine Frances Halsch, 31, Fairport, New York

Lynne Carol Hartunian, 21, Schenectady, New York

Anthony Lacey Hawkins, 57, Brooklyn, New York

Pamela Elaine Herbert, 19, Battle Creek, Michigan.

Rodney Peter Hilbert, 40, Newton, Pennsylvania.

Alfred Hill, 29, Sonthofen, West Germany

Katherine Augusta Hollister, 20, Rego Park, New York

Josephine Lisa Hudson, 22, London, England

Paul Hudson, holds up an image of his daughter Melina.

Melina Kristina Hudson, 16, Albany, New York

Sophie Ailette Miriam Hudson, 26, Paris, France

Karen Lee Hunt, 20, Webster, New York

Roger Elwood Hurst, 38, Ringwood, New Jersey

Elizabeth Sophie Ivell, 19, East Sussex, England

Khalid Nazir Jaafar, 20, Dearborn, Michigan

Robert Van Houten Jeck, 57, Mountain Lakes, New Jersey

Paul Avron Jeffreys, 36, Surrey, England

Rachel Jeffreys, 23, Surrey, England

Kathleen Mary Jermyn, 20, Staten Island, New York

Beth Ann Johnson, 21, Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Mary Alice Lincoln Johnson, 25, Wayland, Massachusetts

Timothy Baron Johnson, 21, Neptune, New Jersey

Christopher Andrew Jones, 20, Claverack, New York

Julianne Frances Kelly, 20, Dedham, Massachusetts

Jay Joseph Kingham, 44, Potomac, Maryland.

Patricia Ann Klein, 35, Trenton, New Jersey

Gregory Kosmowski, 40, Milford, Michigan

Minas Christopher Kulukundis, 38, London, England

Ronald Albert Lariviere, 33, Alexandria, Virginia

Robert Milton Leckburg, 30, Piscataway, New Jersey

William Chase Leyrer, 46, Bayshore, New York

Wendy Anne Lincoln, 23, North Adams, Massachusetts

Alexander Silas Lowenstein, 21, Morristown, New Jersey

Lloyd David Ludlow, Army sergeant first class, 41, Macksville, Kansas

Maria Theresia Lurbke, 25, Balve Beckum, West Germany

William Edward Mack, 30, New York

Douglas Eugene Malicote, Army specialist four, 22, Lebanon, Ohio

Wendy Gay Malicote, 21, Lebanon, Ohio

Elizabeth Lillian Marek, 30, New York, New York

Louis Anthony Marengo, 33, Rochester, Michigan

Noel George Martin, 27, Clapton, England

Diane Marie Maslowski, 30, New York

William John McAllister, 26, Middlesex, England

Daniel Emmet McCarthy, 31, Brooklyn, New York

Robert Eugene McCollum, 61, Wayne, Pennsylvania

Charles Dennis McKee, Army major, 40, Arlington Hall Station, Virginia

Bernard Joseph McLaughlin, 30, Cranston, Rhode Island

Jane Susan Melber, 27, Middlesex, England.

John Merrill, 35, Hertfordshire, England

Suzanne Marie Miazga, 22, Marcy, New York

Joseph Kenneth Miller, 56, Woodmere, New York

Jewel Courtney Mitchell, Army second lieutenant, 32, Brooklyn, New York

Richard Paul Monetti, 20, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Jane Ann Morgan, 37, London, England

Eva Ingeborg Morson, 48, New York

Helga Rachael Mosey, 19, West Midlands, England

Ingrid Elizabeth Mulroy, 25, Lund, Sweden

John Mulroy, 59, East Northport, New York

Sean Kevin Mulroy, 25, Lund, Sweden

Karen Elizabeth Noonan, 20, Potomac, Maryland

Daniel Emmett O’Connor, 31, Dorchester, Massachusetts

Mary Denice O’Neill, 21, Bronx, New York

Anne Linidsey Otenasek, 21, Baltimore, Maryland.

Bryony Elise Owen, 18 months, Bristol, England

Gwyneth Y.M. Owen, 29, Bristol, England

Laura Abigail Owens, 8, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Martha Owens, 44, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Robert Plack Owens, 45, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Sarah Rebecca Owens, 14, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Robert Italo Pagnucco, 51, South Salem, New York.

Christos M. Papadopoulos, 45, North Lawrence, New York

Peter Raymond Peirce, 40, Perrysburgh, Ohio

Michael Pescatore, 33, Solon, Ohio

Sarah S.B. Philipps, 20, Newtonville, Massachusetts.

Frederick Sandford, Philliips, 27, Little Rock, Arkansas.

James Andrew Campbell Pitt, 24, South Hadley, Massachusetts

David Platt, 33, Staten Island, New York

Walter Leonard Porter, 35, Brooklyn, New York

Pamela Lynn Posen, 20, Harrison, New York

William Pugh, 56, Margate, New Jersey

Crisostomo Estrella Quiguyan, 43, London, England

Rajesh Tarsis Priskel Ramses, 35, Leicester, England

Anmol Rattan, 2, Warren, Michigan

Garima Rattan, 29, Warren, Michigan

Suruchi Rattan, 3, Warren, Michigan

Anita Lynn Reeves, 24, Laurel, Maryland

Mark Alan Rein, 44, New York

Diane Marie Rencevicz, 21, Burlington, New Jersey

Louise Ann Rogers, 20, Olney, Maryland.

Edina Roller, 5, Hungary

Janos Gabor Roller, 29, Hungary

Zsuzsana Roller, 27, Hungary

Hanne Maria Root, 26, Toronto, Canada

Saul Mark Rosen, 35, Morris Plains, New Jersey

Andrea Victoria Rosenthal, 22, New York

Daniel Peter Rosenthal, 20, Staten Island, New York

Arnaud David Rubin, 28, Waterloo, Belgium

Elyse Jeanne Saraceni, 20, East London, England

Scott Christopher Saunders, 21, Macungie, Pennsylvania

Theresa E.J. Saunders, 28, Middlesex, England

Johannes Otto Schauble, 41, Kappellenweg, West Germany

Robert Thomas Schlageter 20, Warwick, Rhode Island

Thomas Britton Schultz, 20, Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Sally Elizabeth Scott, 22, Huntington, New York

Amy Elizabeth Shapiro, 21, Stamford, Connecticut.

Mridula Shastri, 24, Oxford, England

Joan Sheanshang, 46, New York

Irving Stanley Sigal, 35, Pennington, New Jersey

Martin B.C. Simpson, 52, Brooklyn, New York

Cynthia Joan Smith, 21, Milton, Massachusetts

Ingrid Anita Smith, 31, Berkshire, England

James Alvin Smith, 55, New York

Mary Edna Smith, Army sergeant, 34, Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Geraldine Anne Stevenson, 37, Surrey, England

Hannah Louise Stevenson, 10, Surrey, England

John Charles Stevenson, 38, Surrey, England

Rachael Stevenson, 8, Surrey, England

Charlotte Ann Stinnett,36, Duncanville, Texas

Michael Gary Stinnett, Army specialist, 26, Duncanville, Texas

Stacey Leanne Stinnett, 9, Duncanville, Texas

James Ralph Stow, 49, New York

Elia G. Stratis, 43, Montvale, New Jersey

Anthony Selwyn Swan, 29, Brooklyn, New York

Flora Margaret Swire, 24, London, England

Marc Alex Tager, 22, London, England

Hidekazu Tanaka, 26, London, England

Andrew Alexander Teran, 20, New Haven, Connecticut

Arva Anthony Thomas, 17, Detroit, Michigan

Jonathan Ryan Thomas, 2 months, Southfield, Michigan

Lawanda Thomas, Air Force sergeant, 21, Southfield, Michigan

Mark Lawrence Tobin, 21, North Hempstead, New York

David William Trimmer-Smith, 51, New York

Alexia Kathryn Tsairis, 20, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Barry Joseph Valentino, 28, San Francisco, California

Tomas Floro Van-Tienhoven, 45, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Asaad Eidi Vejdany, 46, South Great Neck, New York

Nicholas Andreas Vrenios, 20, Washington, D.C.

Peter Vulcu, 21, Alliance, Ohio

Janina Jozefa Waido, 61, Chicago

Thomas Edwin Walker, 47, Quincy, Massachusetts

Kesha Weedon, 20, Bronx, New York

Jerome lee Weston, 45, Baldwin, New York

Jonathan White, 33, North Hollywood, California

Bonnie Leigh Williams, 21, Crown Point, New York

Eric Jon Williams, Army sergeant, 24, Crown Point, New York

George Waterson Williams, Army first lieutenant, 24, Joppa, Maryland.

Brittany Leigh Williams, 2 months, Crown Point, New York

Stephanie Leigh Williams, 1, Crown Point, New York

Advertisement

Miriam Wolfe from Virginia was among those who died, her mother Rosemary holds up a picture of her.

Miriam Luby Wolfe, 20, Severna Park, Maryland.

Chelsea Marie Woods, 10 months, Willingboro, New Jersey

Dedera Lynn Woods, Air Force sergeant, 27, Willingboro, New Jersey.

Joe Nathan Woods, 28, Willingboro, New Jersey

Joe Nathan Woods, Jr., 2, Willingboro, New Jersey

Andrew C.G. Wright, 24, Surrey, England

Mark James Zwynenburg, 29, West Nyack, New York

Advertisement

Lockerbie residents