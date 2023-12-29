The pictures have come from City of London Police, who say the street attack took place 'following a confrontation over the suspect’s dog fouling near the junction of Ropemaker Street and Moorgate in the City of London'. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Detective Sergeant David Honan, from the City of London Police, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man or has any additional information about the knife attack that took place in the City of London in the early hours of Saturday 16 December. If you see this man, please do not to approach him, instead contact the police on 020 7601 2222. We want to reassure City residents and those who come into the City to work and socialise, that a full and thorough investigation is underway.”