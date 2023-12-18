Two men remain in custody after a ULEZ camera was destroyed in an explosion earlier this month

Two men have been arrested after a ULEZ camera and vehicles were destroyed in an explosion that rocked London earlier this month. The suspects, aged 60 and 61, were held earlier today (December 18) in dawn raids by detectives from the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Police were called to reports of an explosion in Sidcup, south east London, on the evening of Wednesday December 6. The ULEZ camera, which had been installed on the road earlier that day, was cut down at around 5.15pm that afternoon.

Shocked local residents reported a huge blast around 90 minutes later which police say was caused by a "low-sophistication improvised explosive device" (IED). No one was injured in the explosion, but vehicles and a residential property were damaged. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's spokesman described the attack as "grotesquely irresponsible".

Scotland Yard say the 60-year-old man was arrested in Sidcup at around 6.10am on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, contrary to section two of the Explosive Substances Act, 1883. The 61-year-old was arrested in Horsham, West Sussex, at around 6.15am on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, and criminal damage, contrary to section one of the Criminal Damage Act 1971. Both men remain in custody at a south London police station and searches are ongoing at addresses in Sidcup and Horsham.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, Commander for the Bexley area, said: “The explosion could easily have had far more harmful consequences, and today’s arrests highlight just how seriously the Met is treating the incident. My local officers are continuing to work with and support the Counter Terrorism Command who are leading the investigation due to their specialism in dealing with incidents involving the use of explosives.”