London Underground corrosive substance: British Transport Police release pictures of pair after Elm Park attack
A suspected corrosive substance was thrown at two boys at a London Underground station - and detectives want to speak to these two people as part of their investigation.
The incident happened just after 8pm on Saturday (February 24) at Elm Park station in Hornchurch, east London. Two boys at the District Line station said they had a liquid thrown at them, and they went to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, say police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Investigating officer Detective Inspector Marvin Bruno said: "Violence in any form will not be tolerated on the rail network and we would like to reassure the travelling public that our officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible. We are really keen to speak to the people in the images, or anyone else who witnessed the incident, as we believe they have information which could help our investigation. If you know them or have any information that might help, please get in touch."
Anyone who recognises the pair, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 803 of 24/02/24. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.