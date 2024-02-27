The incident happened just after 8pm on Saturday (February 24) at Elm Park station in Hornchurch, east London. Two boys at the District Line station said they had a liquid thrown at them, and they went to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, say police.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Marvin Bruno said: "Violence in any form will not be tolerated on the rail network and we would like to reassure the travelling public that our officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible. We are really keen to speak to the people in the images, or anyone else who witnessed the incident, as we believe they have information which could help our investigation. If you know them or have any information that might help, please get in touch."