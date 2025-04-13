Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been found dead in a hotel - and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say they were called at about 1.40pm on Friday after the 58-year-old woman was found unconscious. Paramedics were also called and they declared her dead.

An investigation has started and a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is at a police station being questioned by detectives.

The Lord Nelson Hotel in Hotham Street, Liverpool city centre | Google

Detective Superintendent Paul Grounds said: “These are still the early stages of our investigation and our work will continue at pace at the location and elsewhere, as we look to piece together what happened.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family, who will be supported by specialist officers, and to everyone affected by the events of yesterday.

“A man is in custody, and I would like to take this opportunity to remind people of the importance of not posting speculation or other comments online which could affect our ongoing work.”

The woman was found inside the Lord Nelson Hotel in Hotham Street in Liverpool city centre, and she is from the city. The hotel is across the road from a police station.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, you can call 101 or DM @MerpolCC on social media, quoting log number 25000297013. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.