Lorry driver arrested after after 'swerving across lanes' on motorway

Police confirmed they received a number of calls from the public on Saturday afternoon regarding a lorry travelling along the M1 which was seen swerving across lanes, colliding with the central reservation and a car.

In response to the calls, officers caught up with the lorry further along the M1 in Belfast.

“The driver has now been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, careless driving and possession of a class C drug,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The lorry driver was taken into police custody.