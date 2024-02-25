Telling news your way
Lorry driver arrested after after 'swerving across lanes' on motorway

Members of the public have been praised for raising their concerns over the behaviour of a lorry driver on the M1 motorway on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago
Police confirmed they received a number of calls from the public on Saturday afternoon regarding a lorry travelling along the M1 which was seen swerving across lanes, colliding with the central reservation and a car.

In response to the calls, officers caught up with the lorry further along the M1 in Belfast.

“The driver has now been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, careless driving and possession of a class C drug,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The lorry driver was taken into police custody.

"We are grateful to the members of the public who contacted us and fortunate that no one was seriously injured,” added the police spokesperson.

