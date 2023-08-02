The police have found a body in search of missing woman, Louise Brown who disappeared without a trace on July 26.

Police searching for missing person Louise Brown have recovered a body from the River Ouse, days after she disappeared and her car was abandoned on York Bridge. The body, believed to be that of 41-year-old, was found by a member of the public in the Yorkshire river on Monday afternoon (July 31), days after she vanished from her home.

Brown was last seen on Wednesday, July 26 at around 3pm in the Heslington Lane area of York. A missing person appeal was launched after her family and friends alerted the police following her failure to respond to messages. Her white Suzuki Swift was also reportedly missing from her house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her car, which was parked on Skeldergate Bridge, was later recovered by the police. The initial appeal described her disappearance as “completely out of character” and said there were serious concerns for her welfare.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Police searching for missing person Louise Brown have recovered a body from the River Ouse in York. The discovery was made yesterday afternoon (Monday 31 July 2023) by a member of the public.