Heartless Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained his dad’s life savings over a 14-month period between 2017 and 2018.

Audio footage captures the moment a lowlife son put on a female voice and posed as his dead mum in order to swindle £56,000 from his grieving father.

Heartless Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained his dad’s life savings over a 14-month period between 2017 and 2018. He moved large sums of money, including his father’s entire redundancy pay-out, into his own account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cuthbert made repeated telephone banking calls pretending to be his father, Preston Crown Court heard. On at least nine occasions he called to make transfers while putting on a woman's voice and pretending to be his mother who had died months earlier.

Footage released by Northamptonshire Police captured Cuthbert speaking in a posh female voice telling the call-handler: "I'd like to make a payment please."

Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained his dad’s life savings over a 14-month period between 2017 and 2018. Credit: SWNS

He goes on to talk through security questions before saying he wants to make a £150 payment to a D W Cuthbert - his own account. The court heard Cuthbert posed as his late mum eight times to transfer a total of £9,000 from his father's account into his own.

Cuthbert, formerly of Stanion, in Northamptonshire, also took out loans in his father’s name which led him to lose his house after racking up huge debts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard Cuthbert’s father became suspicious in mid-2017 and confronted his son but was too overcome with grief to take it further. In early 2018, the father was visited by an official from his building society informing him he was going to lose his house due to debt arrears.

Northamptonshire Police’s Volume Fraud team launched an investigation and arrested Cuthbert. Cuthbert admitted fraud by false representation and was jailed for two years on Thursday (13 July).

He was also slapped with a five-year restraining order. Sgt Mike Rogers said: “This was a really despicable abuse of trust by this man who falsely represented his father and even his late mother, in order to defraud them out of more than £56,000.

“This was a complex investigation, but due to some excellent work by the lead investigator, Cuthbert has been jailed and will now have plenty of time to reflect on his actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement