The childhood friend of convicted murderer Lucy Letby has said that the former neonatal nurse's friends and family are supporting her following her and refuse to believe that the "goofy" and "kind" woman could harm babies.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to life behind bars on Monday 21 August after being convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others during her time as a nurse on the neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire. She is now known as one the Britain's most prolific child killers.

However, in a sit-down interview with the BBC for a Panorama documentary on the case, a friend of Letby's, only identified as 'Dawn', said that she still believes her friend is innocent.

Dawn said: "Unless Lucy turned around and said I’m guilty I will never believe that she’s guilty. We know she couldn’t have done anything that she’s accused of, so without a doubt we stand by her."

Letby and Dawn had attended school together at Aylestone Secondary School in Hereford and remained close, with Dawn describing her as "goofy", "bubbly" and willing to "let her hair down". She added: "I grew up with Lucy and not a single thing that I’ve ever seen or witnessed of Lucy would let me for a moment believe she is capable of the thing’s she’s accused of.

"It is the most out of character accusation that you could ever put against Lucy. Think of your most kind gentle soft friend and think that they’re being accused of harming babies."

Lucy Letby, shown being arrested in 2018, was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six other during her time as a neonatal nurse at Countess of Chester Hospital. (Credit: Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire)

According to her friend, Letby had always wanted to be a nurse and looked up to the profession after her mother underwent a difficult labour when she was born. Dawn added: "She was very grateful to be alive to the nurses who helped save her life."

Dawn also accused police of using Letby as a scapegoat for rapidly increasing rates of infant mortality at the time, stating that detectives were "trying to build a case, to find someone culpable to find someone to blame" for the situation.

Letby refused to appear in the dock for her sentencing at Manchester Crown Court on Monday (21 August). Judge Mr Justice Goss handed down a whole-life sentence, telling an absent Letby: "There is no doubt that you are intelligent and, outwardly, were a very conscientious, hard working, knowledgeable, confident and professional nurse, which enabled you repeatedly to harm babies on the unit without arousing suspicion for some time.

"You prided yourself in your competence. Your fellow neonatal nurses spoke very highly of you, and several of them became your close friends."

He added: "The methods you employed to carry out your murderous intent were only revealed by the later detailed investigation into the events of and surrounding the collapses and deaths of the babies which commenced in 2018. There was pre-meditation, calculation and cunning in your actions."