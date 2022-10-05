Lucy Letby denies the charges against her and the trial is set to last for up to six months

A nurse has gone on trial accused of murdering seven babies.

Lucy Letby, who is also facing attempted murder charges, appeared in the dock of Tuesday at Manchester Crown Court, though the trial has been adjourned until Thursday.

But what is she accused of and why is the case delayed?

Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven babies.

Who is Lucy Letby?

She is a nurse who was working in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester at the time of the allegations she is facing.

What charges is Lucy Letby facing?

The 32-year-old is accused of murdering five boys and two girls. It is also alleged she attempted to murder another five boys and five girls. The children cannot be named for legal reasons.

The allegations are said to have taken place between June 2015 and June 2016 while she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford denies all the allegations.

The defendant, wearing a dark suit, appeared in the dock on Tuesday.

Her parents watched as proceedings were relayed to annexe courtrooms attended by families of the children involved and members of the press.

Why is the trial delayed?

The hearing has been adjourned until Thursday when legal argument is expected to take place.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.