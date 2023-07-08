For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jamie Barrow jailed 44 years for murder of neighbour and her daughters
Man charged with murder of husband and wife found dead on Easter
Girl killed in Wimbledon school crash is named as Selena Lau
Murray bows out of Wimbledon 2023 after defeat to Tsitsipas
Protesters charged for allegedly tossing confetti on Wimbledon courts
Man to spend 48 years in jail for shooting Elle Edwards dead at pub
Breaking

Colchester murder: Luke D’Wit charged with murder over Easter killings of Stephen and Carol Baxter (cloned)

Luke D'Wit will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

A man has been charged with the murder of a husband and wife who were found dead on Easter Sunday.

The bodies of Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, were discovered at their home in Victory Road, on Mersea Island, near Colchester, at about 1.30pm on 9 April, Essex Police said.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to concerns for the welfare of two people and found the married couple had diedAt that stage, their deaths were being treated as unexpected and not suspicious and officers were working to establish the circumstances around their deaths, the force said.

Most Popular

But as a result of an investigation and toxicology analysis, two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday (6 July). A woman and a man have been released on bail.

Police at the Baxter home in Colchester. Picture: Essex Police/PA WirePolice at the Baxter home in Colchester. Picture: Essex Police/PA Wire
Police at the Baxter home in Colchester. Picture: Essex Police/PA Wire

Luke D’Wit, 33, of Churchfields, West Mersea, Colchester, has been now charged with two counts of murder, one count of possession of a Class A drug, and one count of theft, Essex Police has announced.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (8 July).

Stephen and Carol Baxtor were directors of Cazsplash, a firm which produces shower mats and bathroom accessories.

Detective Inspector Lydia George, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation as we piece together the circumstances around the deaths of Carol and Stephen. I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to speak to us throughout this complex investigation.”

Related topics:EasterPoliceAmbulance service