Luke Rippingale was seen staggering around a Hollywood Bowl while the toddler in his care was crying and had no nappy on

A man who was seen staggering around a bowling alley while taking care of a two-year-old toddler has narrowly avoided jail time. Luke Rippingale, 41, was seen by patrons of the Hollywood Bowl venue in Riverside, Norwich stumbling while the toddler in his care was crying on the floor on August 20. The child also had no nappy on.

Staff at the venue become concerned for the welfare of the child after noticing the MOT garage owner's condition. The manager called the police and both Rippingale and the child were taken into custody.

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb told Norwich Magistrates’ Court: “He was staggering around and dribbling and he had left the child on the floor. He beckoned the child to him but she refused to leave and was upset. The manager was so concerned that they called the police who took both him and the child into custody.”

The court also heard that Rippingale was so drunk that he was refused entry to the nearby Queen of Iceni pub. He had been returning from visiting a friend in Great Yarmouth when he decided to continue drinking while waiting for a connecting train.

Ms Lamb added: “Very foolishly he had not waited at the train station. He was clearly under the influence at the time when he should have been looking after the child. There is absolutely nothing more he can say other than to apologise. He takes full responsibility.”

He pleaded guilty to being drunk while being in charge of a child, with options, including jail time being considered. During a hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (December 6), Rippingale was handed his sentence.

