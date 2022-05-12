Maddie Thomas, 15, has been missing since 26 April after telling a relative she was going to the shops

A teenage girl from Bristol who has been missing since April is believed to have been abducted, police say.

Maddison Thomas, known as Maddie, has not been seen in 15 days since she left her foster parents home in the Southmead area of the city on 26 April to go to the shops.

Avon and Somerset Police have now said they are no longer investigating her disappearance as a missing person case but as child abduction, with officers believing she is likely to be with a man.

What have the police said?

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said the force is treating the case as child abduction as when Maddie has “previously gone missing she has been found in the company of adult men.”

She explained: “We are no longer investigating Maddie’s disappearance as a missing person case but as a child abduction.

“When Maddie has previously gone missing, she has been found in the company of adult men and it is mainly due to this history that we believe she is likely to currently be with someone.

“Maddie is a child in foster care, no-one has permission to keep her from her carers. She is vulnerable and at risk of being taken advantage of.

“We’re really concerned about her safety and have a dedicated team working extremely hard to locate her.”

Officers have been making door-to-door inquiries in the Southmead area to ask residents if they know the teen or have seen her, and handing out leaflets with Maddie’s picture on them.

Investigators have also released CCTV footage of the last known sighting of her, which is a clip filmed on 26 April on Stanton Road, Southmead, at 2.34pm, which captures only her feet.

Ms Miller added: “No-one has seen or heard from Maddie for 15 days – since she saw a relative on April 26 when she said she was going to the shop.

“The circumstances of her disappearance are deeply worrying for us; her family and her carers.

“We have a number of lines of enquiry and while we’ve had a great deal of help from the public to date, for which we’re incredibly grateful, we still need more.”

The officer said on previous occasions when she has gone missing Maddie has made contact with her friends, but police do not believe that this has happened this time.

Who is Maddie Thomas?

Maddie Thomas is a 15-year-old girl from Bristol who has now been missing for more than a fortnight.

She is described as white, around 5ft tall and of average build with shoulder-length brown hair.

Avon and Somerset Police said that Maddie has been known to use social media to meet people who might give her money and a place to stay, and has in the past been found with men in hotels.

Ms Miller added that the teenager might have changed her hair colour and may be using a different name.

She said: “We are really concerned for her safety because she is probably likely to be with someone taking advantage of her.

"She is a child, and she’s vulnerable. Our working theory is that she is likely to be with somebody, whether that is of her own free will, or not, we don’t know.

"However, we haven’t been able to find her and that’s the really concerning thing."

Investigators believe Maddie could be anywhere in the country and are appealing far and wide for information.

Det Insp Stuart Toms of Avon and Somerset Police added: "Maddie is a vulnerable teenage girl who is at risk of being exploited and we urgently need the public’s help to locate her and make sure she’s OK.

"Maddie – if you see this please let someone know you’re safe and well. Your family, foster parents and friends are worried about you.

“Maddie is very active on social media but she changes her accounts frequently.

"As well as appealing to anyone who might see Maddie to contact us, we’re also keen to hear from anyone who sees her online to get in touch.”

Police have requested that anyone who sees her call 999 immediately and that anyone who speaks to her or sees her online calls 101.