Major police presence on Doncaster estate for the fourth time in six days following shooting incidents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents of an estate in Doncaster were hit by two separate shooting incidents in a week and last night reported heavy police activity for the third time, with a cordon in place.
Emergency services were called to the area according to eyewitnesses, with police reportedly sealing off an area on a road.
On Wednesday night, a gang of five men broke into a house in the street and caused criminal damage, where shots were also thought to have been fired at a vehicle on the same night, police said.
And now the emergency service is back on the estate.
We have approached the police for more information and will bring you more details as we receive it.