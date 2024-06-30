Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A male driver died and another was seriously injured when their cars were involved in a crash while travelling in opposite directions.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between two cars in Bognor, at around 8.45pm on Wednesday (26 June).

A red Nissan Qashqai travelling southbound was reported to have collided with a black Audi heading northbound. The driver of the Nissan - 46-year-old man from Bognor - was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

His passenger - a 30-year-old woman from Bognor - was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Audi – a 23-year-old man from Bersted – was arrested for failing to provide a specimen, before being taken to hospital by the ambulance service with serious injuries.