Bognor: Male driver dies and another seriously injured after cars crash into each other
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between two cars in Bognor, at around 8.45pm on Wednesday (26 June).
A red Nissan Qashqai travelling southbound was reported to have collided with a black Audi heading northbound. The driver of the Nissan - 46-year-old man from Bognor - was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
His passenger - a 30-year-old woman from Bognor - was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Audi – a 23-year-old man from Bersted – was arrested for failing to provide a specimen, before being taken to hospital by the ambulance service with serious injuries.
An investigation is now ongoing to understand the full circumstances of the situation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to report to police via [email protected], quoting Operation Tenby.