Stabbing: Man, 18, in hospital in serious condition after police called
Emergency services were called at around 5pm on Saturday, January 27
and live on Freeview channel 276
A teenager is in hospital in a seroius condition following a stabbing in Sheffield.
Police said they were called to an address yesterday, Saturday January 27, at around 5pm, following reports of a man being stabbed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
South Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man had been taken to hospital, where he remains this morning in a 'serious condition'.
"An investigation is underway to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 667 of 27 January 2024," the force added.
There was a huge police presence at the scene near Tesco Express, close to the junction with Washington Road, yesterday evening.
One bypasser reporting seeing around six police cars and two ambulances, plus a rapid response vehicle.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.