A 21-year-old man was arrested for shouting insults at a man in Orthodox Jewish clothing at a train station in London.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with racially aggravated public order offence after shouting insults at a man in Orthodox Jewish clothing at a London train station. The 21-year-old suspect was arrested following the incident that took place at Stamford Hill railway station at 5.50pm on Tuesday, October 24.

The alleged victim went to the railway station and reported the incident to British Transport Police officers, who arrested the suspect. The case was then passed to the Met. The suspect was identified and it was discovered he was also wanted on suspicion of a second racially aggravated public order allegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is accused of being verbally abusive and threatening to kill a man for being in a mixed relationship in Walthamstow in May 2023.

Detective Constable Steve Jones, based in Bethnal Green, said: “There is no place for hate in our communities and it will not be tolerated by the Met. Every Londoner should be able to go about their life without suffering abusive behaviour.

”There has been a 14-fold increase in anti-Semitic hate crime incidents across London since the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Met has hundreds of officers undertaking patrols, particularly in areas where communities feel vulnerable.

"They have made over 4,800 visits to mosques, synagogues and faith schools to talk with members and reassure them about the work they are doing."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It came amid reports that the Israel-Hamas conflict led to an increase in hate crimes across the UK, where there has been a 1,350 percent increase in hate crimes against Jews, with Islamophobic offences in London increasing by 140%.