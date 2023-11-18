Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Man, 25, who has escaped prison in Sussex should not be approached, police say

Police are searching for a man who has escaped from a prison in Sussex.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
2 minutes ago
Jimmy Matthews, 25, has absconded from prison Jimmy Matthews, 25, has absconded from prison
Jimmy Matthews, 25, has absconded from prison

Police say Jimmy Matthews, 25, has absconded from prison in Sussex and has asked anyone who sees him to call 999.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “[Matthews] escaped from HMP Ford this morning (November 17) around 6am and has links to Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. If you see Matthews, do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 172 of 17/11.”