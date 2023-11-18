Breaking
Man, 25, who has escaped prison in Sussex should not be approached, police say
Police are searching for a man who has escaped from a prison in Sussex.
Police say Jimmy Matthews, 25, has absconded from prison in Sussex and has asked anyone who sees him to call 999.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “[Matthews] escaped from HMP Ford this morning (November 17) around 6am and has links to Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. If you see Matthews, do not approach him but call 999 quoting serial 172 of 17/11.”