A man, aged 31, has been arrested after another man was raped at a car park area near a London underground station earlier this month.

A man has been arrested after another man was raped in north London. The police said the incident happened around 12.40am on September 6 when the victim, in his 20s, was outside Edgware underground station in Station Road on his way home from a night out with his friends.

According to Metropolitan Police, the victim was approached by a man who began talking to him, before allegedly raping him in a nearby car park area. Following an investigation, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Hendon on Tuesday (September 19) and remains in custody.

The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.