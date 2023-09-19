Man, 31, arrested after another man was raped near London underground station
A man, aged 31, has been arrested after another man was raped at a car park area near a London underground station earlier this month.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested after another man was raped in north London. The police said the incident happened around 12.40am on September 6 when the victim, in his 20s, was outside Edgware underground station in Station Road on his way home from a night out with his friends.
According to Metropolitan Police, the victim was approached by a man who began talking to him, before allegedly raping him in a nearby car park area. Following an investigation, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Hendon on Tuesday (September 19) and remains in custody.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 3688/15SEP23. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit its website.