Man, 39, arrested after 'snooping around' Windsor Castle garden during King's stay, Met Police says
A man has been arrested after allegedly 'snooping around' Windsor Castle while the King was in residence. The trespasser sparked a security scare after he was spotted in the King's private garden on Tuesday night (February 27).
Scotland Yard confirmed officers arrested the 39-year-old man at around 10.20pm and detained him under the Mental Health Act. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Officers arrested a man on suspicion of trespass in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The 39-year-old was stopped at around 22:20 hours on Tuesday 20 February. He was taken into custody before being detained under the Mental Health Act."
Buckingham Palace has not commented on the incident.
