A jury found a father guilty of murdering a man on a nightclub dance floor because he was "standing in his spot." On March 11, just after 5am, Edward Wilson, 39, stabbed Akeem Francis-Kerr in the neck with a single knife wound to the neck inside Walsall's Valesha's nightclub.

After over 13 hours of deliberation, a jury of six men and six women found Wilson guilty of murder at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday (September 27). A motive is not known but it is thought Wilson was upset and angry that Akeem had stood in an area of the bar where he had been standing earlier.

Wilson had gone to the toilet and when he returned he saw Akeem standing in his spot. He then left his victim to die as he quickly fled the scene with his hood up. He was quickly apprehended by the police who tracked him down to Sheffield where he was hiding in an apartment he had rented out.

While the prosecution said he fled there to hide out, Wilson claimed he was only in the city because it was where his ex and their son lived and he was visiting – something that he did regularly.

Wilson was arrested at the apartment on March 14, and in various police interviews denied being involved in the stabbing.

When asked by his defence barrister Nigel Edwards KC why he did not tell police the truth if he knew his friend had admitted stabbing Mr Francis-Kerr, Wilson said he was afraid that it would put his son and his mother in danger.

Akeem’s heartbroken family said today: “We collectively, family and friends, are relieved with the verdict. We give thanks to the most high for guiding and protecting us during this time of excruciating pain.

“Only now we feel like a small fraction of justice has been served. Nothing will ever return or replace Akeem’s unmatched energy. We will all remember Akeem for his bright smile and we know the universe will shine a lot brighter with him on the other side.

Akeem Francis-Kerr was stabbed with a single knife wound to the neck inside Walsall's Valesha's nightclub.

“Akeem had his whole life ahead of him. We are heartbroken that he will never reap the rewards of his hard work. Akeem was devoted to his family, particularly his brothers and nieces.

“He loved his family dearly. Akeem had wishes of becoming a dad, as he loved children, he was somewhat a big kid at heart. Akeem would do anything for his loved ones. To know Akeem was to love Akeem.

“Memories of all that know him will create the authentic story that will forever live on. His smile, laugh, jokes and presence are fond moments we will all cherish forever.

“We give thanks to all officers, specialists, prosecution and everyone who has worked tirelessly on Akeem’s case. The family liaison officers have been extremely supportive. We truly appreciate every individual and team involved. We will forever be thankful and hold you in all hearts for eternity.”

Detective Inspector Ade George, from Homicide at West Midlands Police’s Force CID, who led the investigation, said: “We don’t know Wilson’s motive for sure but we believed he killed Akeem out of anger, arrogance or jealousy.

“CCTV was crucial in convicting Wilson. Through the hard work of our officers we were able to track the movements of Wilson and his party on the night as well as Akeem and prove it was Wilson who was responsible for his murder. He reacted with extreme and unprovoked violence.

“Wilson is an individual used to getting his own way. An individual who has shown a total lack of remorse.”

DI George paid tribute to Akeem and his family who showed such courage and dignity throughout the trial.

He added: “Akeem was such a lovely, loving young man. He has a large extended family and they are very close. It has devastated them. Akeem has gone out on a night out. It should have been a happy and joyful night out but he never returned home.

“We hope Wilson’s conviction will at least give the family some justice. Nothing will ever bring Akeem back but hopefully now they can begin to rebuild the next part of their lives.”