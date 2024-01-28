Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 40s has been rushed to an Edinburgh hospital after being found injured in West Lothian.

Detectives are appealing for information after the man was found on a grassed area Turnhigh Road, Whitburn, around 9.45am on Saturday, 27 January, 2024. The 44-year-old was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Detective Inspector Graham Garvie of CID said: “Officers have been reviewing CCTV and carrying out house to house enquiries in an effort to establish how the man came to be injured.

“Our investigation so far has sightings of him around 11.30pm on Friday, 26 January in North Reeves Place and then around 1am on Saturday, 27 January in Blaeberryhill Road and Netherton Grove before being discovered in Turnhigh Road.

“He is around 6’ tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hooded top, pink T-shirt, black jogging bottoms, and trainers.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in these areas around the times and saw a man matching this description, or anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV, to please contact us.